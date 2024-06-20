There Will Be a Price to Pay: Consequences Are Coming for Universities That Allowed Pro-Hamas Mobs

Let's pause, right out of the gate, to reflect on how demented it is that the "woke" have taken up the cause of a theocratic, authoritarian, genocidal, bigoted, homophobic, misogynistic terrorist organization -- while endlessly criticizing the pluralistic democracy, in which women and minorities enjoy equal rights, that was brutally attacked by said terrorists. Nearly everything that these fraudulent "progressives" purport to care about is exemplified by Israel, especially by Middle Eastern standards, yet they side with the medieval savages who represent virtually everything they claim to oppose. In their broken and amoral oppressor/oppressed mindset, they gravitate toward the barbarians of Hamas, despite or even because of their heinous predations. The terrorists are the (overall) darker-skinned, less successful, "colonization" victims, they believe, so they embrace their evil. Hamas is also aligned with Iran and other anti-Western civilization forces, whereas Israel is successful and largely capitalistic, and generally allied with Western values, so the regressive "woke" legions see kindred spirits among the terrorists. Then, of course, there's also quite a lot of Jew hatred running rampant throughout these sick circles.

Western college campuses have been epicenters of this twisted, incoherent madness. Far too many of these institutions have caved to loud, depraved voices, prompting backlash, investigations, and lawsuits. The financial pain that will be deservedly visited upon schools like UCLA, over mind-boggling violations like this. They have one of the best litigators in the country coming after them. There will be a price to pay. Columbia is also going to have to answer for astounding revelations such as these, likely through litigation. Truly appalling:



And then there's the case of Emerson College in Boston. Last month, amid the collective psychosis of pro-Hamas hate rallies and "encampments," the school's administration groveled and prostrated itself before the destructive, bigoted, ignorant, pro-terrorism mob:

Emerson College posted bail for its arrested students, asked that charges not be pressed, committed to not disciplining them, and offered summer housing until their legal issues are resolved.



Now President Jay Bernhardt is apologizing and setting up a bias response team. pic.twitter.com/RE8pxWu2Eu — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 7, 2024



An utterly humiliating, degrading spectacle of self-flagellation, seeking to impress and mollify monstrous cretins and their useful idiots. That cringe-inducing, self-respect-shredding statement from Emerson's president was the 'shot.' Weeks later, here's the chaser. Slow clap on what you've wrought, Bernhardt and company:



Richly deserved. These degenerates are defending the monsters whose horrors turned a committed Israeli peace activist into a non-believer:

An Israeli peace activist who was seized from her home on 7 October and held hostage for 53 days in Gaza has told the BBC how her ordeal destroyed her belief that peace is possible between Palestinians and Israelis. In her first UK interview since being freed in November, Ada Sagi, 75, also told Emma Barnett on Radio 4's Today programme how she was held in an apartment by paid guards, that Hamas kept her in a hospital before her release - and that she now believes the world hates Jews. "I don't believe in peace, no. I don't believe, sorry," the Arabic and Hebrew teacher said. "I understand Hamas don't want it." Ms Sagi lived for decades in the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Israel-Gaza border, trying to help reconciliation efforts by teaching Israelis Arabic to speak to their neighbours...Ms Sagi describes how, when she was first taken into Gaza, she and some other hostages were hidden in a family home with children, but the following day taken to an apartment in the southern city of Khan Younis because it was "dangerous".



The apartment owner, Ms Sagi said, told them his wife and children had been sent to stay with his in-laws. The man, she added, was a nurse. She said students were being paid to watch over them. "I heard them say... 70 shekels [£14.82; $18.83] for a day," she said...They were taken to a hospital - which she believes was southern Gaza's main hospital, Nasser - and told: "You are staying here." Ms Sagi said: "People say that they are not involved. They're involved... and getting money for each of us." Testimony from a number of other released hostages places 10 hostages in total at Nasser hospital, one of whom remains in captivity. When asked by the BBC to comment on Ms Sagi’s allegations, the hospital's director, Dr Atef al-Hoot, denied that any hostages were kept there and said it only provided humanitarian services. The Israeli military has previously said its troops detained "about 200 terrorists who were in the hospital" during a raid on Nasser hospital in February, and that they found ammunition as well as unused medicines intended for Israeli hostages. Hamas has denied Israeli claims that its fighters have been operating inside Nasser and other hospitals across Gaza.

The hospital director is lying. Hamas is lying. This hostage and the IDF are telling the horrible, indefensible truth. The terrorists, with lots of help from "innocent civilians," hid the hostages they hadn't already murdered in family homes (including a prominent "journalist's" home, as we recently learned), as well as hospitals. And "progressives" in the West defend and celebrate them. Sick. And the blizzard of lies and moral rot feels unceasing and ubiquitous:

Israel blamed for Gaza famine that never happened https://t.co/xA2n4rbkcg — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) June 18, 2024

What a vile lie. The only record of Israel killing hostages were the 3 accidentally killed in December. This person is saying any hostage body recovered from Gaza was killed by the IDF when in fact most were viciously killed on October 7th (like Shani Louk). 105 hostages were… https://t.co/m9AhmtaAiH — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) June 19, 2024

CNN, NBC and @washingtonpost journos are giving a courage award to a Gaza opinion writer who posts anti-Semitic cartoons, defended the Oct. 7 massacre, and posted "glory to the martyrs" after a Palestinian terrorist attack.



The International Women's Media Forum didn't respond to… — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) June 19, 2024



When the truth has an opportunity to confront lies, however, the truth can prevail. As a case in point, and in case you missed it, I'll leave you with this:

I urge people to watch this recent debate on Israel/Zionism/anti-Semitism in front of a Canadian audience. The audience moved in @DouglasKMurray & Natasha Hausdorff's pro-Israel direction & it's not hard to see why. An intellectual clobbering: https://t.co/5s0GUHfJw4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 19, 2024