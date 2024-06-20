Iowa Poll Is Devastating for Biden, But This Pollster Highlights Something More Interestin...
Bill Maher Had to Call Out This 'Zombie Lie' When Interviewing a Black...
CNN Guest Highlights Biden's Latest 'Hail Mary' Move, and Why It Won't Work
Biden Summons His Top Guys to Make Sure He Doesn't Get Obliterated by...
White House Goes Dark As Biden Heads to Camp David for a Week...
Joe Biden Is the ‘Cheap Fake’
New Research Paper Shows Which States Affected by Pollutants From East Palestine Train...
Hewitt Identifies the One Crucial Aspect About Trump Those on His VP Short...
Here's Which State Just Became the First in the Nation to Require 10...
Dr. Scott Atlas Gives It Right Back After Potshot From Fauci
55 Years of Joe Biden
The Democratic Subversion of Democracy
Biden's DOJ Went After a Doctor for Exposing Trans 'Care' for Children. Here's...
The Transcript Is Here for Biden's Amnesty Announcement, and It Doesn't Help the...
Tipsheet

There Will Be a Price to Pay: Consequences Are Coming for Universities That Allowed Pro-Hamas Mobs

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  June 20, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Let's pause, right out of the gate, to reflect on how demented it is that the "woke" have taken up the cause of a theocratic, authoritarian, genocidal, bigoted, homophobic, misogynistic terrorist organization -- while endlessly criticizing the pluralistic democracy, in which women and minorities enjoy equal rights, that was brutally attacked by said terrorists.  Nearly everything that these fraudulent "progressives" purport to care about is exemplified by Israel, especially by Middle Eastern standards, yet they side with the medieval savages who represent virtually everything they claim to oppose.  In their broken and amoral oppressor/oppressed mindset, they gravitate toward the barbarians of Hamas, despite or even because of their heinous predations.  The terrorists are the (overall) darker-skinned, less successful, "colonization" victims, they believe, so they embrace their evil.  Hamas is also aligned with Iran and other anti-Western civilization forces, whereas Israel is successful and largely capitalistic, and generally allied with Western values, so the regressive "woke" legions see kindred spirits among the terrorists.  Then, of course, there's also quite a lot of Jew hatred running rampant throughout these sick circles.

Advertisement

Western college campuses have been epicenters of this twisted, incoherent madness.  Far too many of these institutions have caved to loud, depraved voices, prompting backlash, investigations, and lawsuits.  The financial pain that will be deservedly visited upon schools like UCLA, over mind-boggling violations like this.  They have one of the best litigators in the country coming after them.  There will be a price to pay.  Columbia is also going to have to answer for astounding revelations such as these, likely through litigation.  Truly appalling:


And then there's the case of Emerson College in Boston.  Last month, amid the collective psychosis of pro-Hamas hate rallies and "encampments," the school's administration groveled and prostrated itself before the destructive, bigoted, ignorant, pro-terrorism mob:


An utterly humiliating, degrading spectacle of self-flagellation, seeking to impress and mollify monstrous cretins and their useful idiots.  That cringe-inducing, self-respect-shredding statement from Emerson's president was the 'shot.'  Weeks later, here's the chaser.  Slow clap on what you've wrought, Bernhardt and company:

Recommended

It's Not the Iowa Poll That Has Frank Luntz Gobsmacked Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Richly deserved.  These degenerates are defending the monsters whose horrors turned a committed Israeli peace activist into a non-believer:

An Israeli peace activist who was seized from her home on 7 October and held hostage for 53 days in Gaza has told the BBC how her ordeal destroyed her belief that peace is possible between Palestinians and Israelis. In her first UK interview since being freed in November, Ada Sagi, 75, also told Emma Barnett on Radio 4's Today programme how she was held in an apartment by paid guards, that Hamas kept her in a hospital before her release - and that she now believes the world hates Jews. "I don't believe in peace, no. I don't believe, sorry," the Arabic and Hebrew teacher said. "I understand Hamas don't want it." Ms Sagi lived for decades in the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Israel-Gaza border, trying to help reconciliation efforts by teaching Israelis Arabic to speak to their neighbours...Ms Sagi describes how, when she was first taken into Gaza, she and some other hostages were hidden in a family home with children, but the following day taken to an apartment in the southern city of Khan Younis because it was "dangerous".

The apartment owner, Ms Sagi said, told them his wife and children had been sent to stay with his in-laws. The man, she added, was a nurse. She said students were being paid to watch over them. "I heard them say... 70 shekels [£14.82; $18.83] for a day," she said...They were taken to a hospital - which she believes was southern Gaza's main hospital, Nasser - and told: "You are staying here." Ms Sagi said: "People say that they are not involved. They're involved... and getting money for each of us." Testimony from a number of other released hostages places 10 hostages in total at Nasser hospital, one of whom remains in captivity. When asked by the BBC to comment on Ms Sagi’s allegations, the hospital's director, Dr Atef al-Hoot, denied that any hostages were kept there and said it only provided humanitarian services. The Israeli military has previously said its troops detained "about 200 terrorists who were in the hospital" during a raid on Nasser hospital in February, and that they found ammunition as well as unused medicines intended for Israeli hostages. Hamas has denied Israeli claims that its fighters have been operating inside Nasser and other hospitals across Gaza.
Advertisement

The hospital director is lying. Hamas is lying. This hostage and the IDF are telling the horrible, indefensible truth. The terrorists, with lots of help from "innocent civilians," hid the hostages they hadn't already murdered in family homes (including a prominent "journalist's" home, as we recently learned), as well as hospitals. And "progressives" in the West defend and celebrate them. Sick. And the blizzard of lies and moral rot feels unceasing and ubiquitous:


When the truth has an opportunity to confront lies, however, the truth can prevail.  As a case in point, and in case you missed it, I'll leave you with this:

Advertisement

Tags: COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES WOKENESS ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's Not the Iowa Poll That Has Frank Luntz Gobsmacked Matt Vespa
Biden's DOJ Went After a Doctor for Exposing Trans 'Care' for Children. Here's How He Responded. Madeline Leesman
Trump Should Announce His 2.0 Dream Team Right Now Kurt Schlichter
Actually, Senator Ann Coulter
Biden Summons His Top Guys to Make Sure He Doesn't Get Obliterated by Trump in the Debates Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Had to Call Out This 'Zombie Lie' When Interviewing a Black Radio Host Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's Not the Iowa Poll That Has Frank Luntz Gobsmacked Matt Vespa
Advertisement