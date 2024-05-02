Surprise: Literal Terrorist Visits Pro-Terrorism 'Encampment' at Major University in Chicago

Do you remember the name Bill Ayers? He's the '60s-era domestic terrorist with whom Barack Obama was closely associated for years, a connection I covered extensively during the 2008 presidential election cycle and beyond. Obama launched his political career at the home of Ayers and his wife, Bernadine Dohrn, another terrorist. Together, the couple raised the child of fellow radicals who were imprisoned for their role in a crime that resulted in the murders of police officers. (That adopted son became the left-wing District Attorney of San Francisco, who was so radical and pro-criminal that voters recalled him from office). When I call Ayers and Dohrn 'terrorists,' I mean it quite literally. They're also unrepentant. In fact, Ayers famously lamented that he hadn't done more in the way of terroristic violence, in an interview that happened to be published on September 11, 2001. The New York Times profile was entitled 'No Regrets For a Love of Explosives:'

''I don't regret setting bombs,'' Bill Ayers said. ''I feel we didn't do enough.'' Mr. Ayers, who spent the 1970's as a fugitive in the Weather Underground, was sitting in the kitchen of his big turn-of-the-19th-century stone house in the Hyde Park district of Chicago...Now he has written a book, ''Fugitive Days'' (Beacon Press, September). Mr. Ayers, who is 56, calls it a memoir, somewhat coyly perhaps, since he also says some of it is fiction. He writes that he participated in the bombings of New York City Police Headquarters in 1970, of the Capitol building in 1971, the Pentagon in 1972. But Mr. Ayers also seems to want to have it both ways, taking responsibility for daring acts in his youth, then deflecting it...Mr. Ayers, who in 1970 was said to have summed up the Weatherman philosophy as: ''Kill all the rich people. Break up their cars and apartments. Bring the revolution home, kill your parents, that's where it's really at,'' is today distinguished professor of education at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He went underground in 1970, after his girlfriend, Diana Oughton, and two other people were killed when bombs they were making exploded in a Greenwich Village town house. With him in the Weather Underground was Bernardine Dohrn, who was put on the F.B.I.'s 10 Most Wanted List. J. Edgar Hoover called her ''the most dangerous woman in America'' and ''la Pasionara of the Lunatic Left.'' Mr. Ayers and Ms. Dohrn later married. In his book Mr. Ayers describes the Weathermen descending into a ''whirlpool of violence.'' ''Everything was absolutely ideal on the day I bombed the Pentagon,'' he writes. But then comes a disclaimer: ''Even though I didn't actually bomb the Pentagon -- we bombed it, in the sense that Weathermen organized it and claimed it.'' He goes on to provide details about the manufacture of the bomb and how a woman he calls Anna placed the bomb in a restroom. No one was killed or injured, though damage was extensive. Between 1970 and 1974 the Weathermen took responsibility for 12 bombings, Mr. Ayers writes...

The bomb that exploded prematurely, killing several terrorists, was intended for a military dance at Fort Dix, New Jersey:

[The terrorists] had decided on their target: the dance at Fort Dix. Dozens of army officers would be there with their sweethearts. They would strike, he announced, that Friday, March 6. Later, there would be speculation as to what the rest of the leadership had known of Robbins’s plan. Bill Ayers, who visited the townhouse that week, almost certainly knew. In a separate Weather collective in Chinatown, Mark Rudd—best known as the leader of the Columbia Universitystudent uprising, in 1968—knew. Blood, Robbins assured Rudd that week, would run in the streets. When Rudd asked where, Robbins said, “We’re going to kill the pigs at a dance at Fort Dix.” In the years since, Bernardine Dohrn and another Weather leader, Jeff Jones, have downplayed their knowledge of the attack. A Weatherman confidante of both, however, asserts that privately the two knew...

Ayers admits he's "guilty as sin" but "free as a bird." It's still extraordinary that Obama kicked off his first political campaign at the home of this admitted terrorist, and that together with Ayers, Obama helped direct foundation funds to various radical and extreme left-wing causes -- including Obama's infamously anti-American church, and the organization of a man who remains knee deep in the gaslighting, Hamas apologist movement. That's a separate matter. As for Ayers, guess where he turned up this week?

bill ayers of the weather underground addresses students at the uchicago popular university for gaza ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/V7MSsS4Q8V — kxh (@halfmoonpoem) April 29, 2024

A literal, unrepentant, anti-American terrorist bomber addressing a pro-terrorism crowd. This is extremely on-brand for all involved. Meanwhile, anti-Semitic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is attacking Senator Marsha Blackburn on social media:

A sitting Senator, labels Americans protesting against a foreign country accused of carrying out a genocide funded with our tax dollars as terrorists and puts a target on their back to be attacked. This is insanely dangerous and somehow no one will condemn it. pic.twitter.com/TWKiUpDqZx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 30, 2024

First of all, that's not what Blackburn wrote, of course, as you can see right there in the screenshot. Second, there is no "genocide" being carried out by Israel, no matter how often people lie about this. Even the Hamas-supporter-pandering Biden White House concedes this point. Third, Omar appears to be defending extremists who have "promoted terrorism or engaged in terrorist acts." Protesters, no matter how misguided or immoral, should not be casually conflated with terrorism promoters or terrorists. But those who support terrorism, fund it, or engage in it should obviously face consequences. Foreign nationals -- guests with no right to be here -- who do such things should at least have their visas revoked and be removed from the country. Omar seems to disagree. Then again, she also famously described the slaughter of nearly 3,000 Americans on 9/11 like this: "Some people did something." She said this in the context of praising the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a supposedly anti-'Islamophobia' organization whose executive director publicly celebrated Hamas' murder or 1,200 Jews on October 7, 2023. She's also a flailing hypocrite on the point of inflammatory language being "insanely dangerous:"

Ilhan Omar literally labeled pro-Israel Jewish students as pro-genocide the other day, thereby justifying attacks against them. For her to claim someone else is creating a target with their rhetoric takes a lot of chutzpah. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2024

Omar may face a Congressional censure for her "pro-genocide" smear of Jews. If she is censured, she will join the ranks of her anti-semitic, pro-terrorism colleague Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who repeatedly refused to condemn Hamas' decapitation of Jewish babies, knowingly lied about Israel 'bombing' a hospital (didn't happen), and cast one of only two votes in the House against a resolution barring October 7th terrorists from US soil. She also declined to support a resolution condemning Hamas' proven weaponization of rape and sexual violence, which has even been confirmed by the anti-Israel United Nations, during and after the October massacre.