Why an Illegal Immigrant Charged With Murdering a Child Was Out on the Street Will Make Your Blood Boil

In recent days, Border Patrol officials revealed that just since October 1st -- the start of the new fiscal year -- nearly 6,500 known criminals have been apprehended at the border by US authorities. That number likely doesn't even come close to reflecting the number of criminals who've entered the country during that period of time, given the fact that the American government has uneven-to-no access to arrest records in foreign countries. It's also quite likely that at least some illegal immigrants with criminal records inside America also fall through the cracks, as database coordination can be imperfect, to say the least. Then there are the 1.8 million-plus confirmed 'known got-aways' under President Biden. These are illegal immigrants who are detected entering US territory unlawfully (by cameras, sensors, drones, etc.) but are not apprehended. In addition, there is an unknowable universe of 'unknown got-aways' who weren't detected at all as they slipped into the country. Add up all of those factors, and it becomes obvious that the approximately 6,500 criminal aliens arrested at the border thus far in FY 2024 account for a just fraction of the real number.

Advertisement

With all of our usual caveats against painting entire populations with a broad brush or broadly demonizing immigrants firmly in place, the list of appalling violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants continues to expand. We recently covered the horrific murder of a 22-year-old University of Georgia student named Laken Riley, allegedly at the hands of a Venezuelan national who entered the US illegally in 2022. He was arrested and cited for multiple subsequent crimes, but faced virtually no repercussions for those actions in the sanctuary jurisdictions of New York City and Athens, Georgia. As a result, he was walking free when he encountered Riley. Officials say he bludgeoned her to death, assaulting her so violently that he disfigured her skull. With a backlash growing, the mayor of Athens blamed Donald Trump, and the Atlanta media is rushing to defend illegal immigrants. It's surreal. It's evil.

We also told you about a development involving a man who shot three Washington, DC police officers earlier this month, who has also been revealed to be living in America illegally. He settled in DC, where the mayor proudly affirmed 'sanctuary' policies, saying that they made the city "safer and stronger." Which brings us to another blood-boiling story that broke this week:

🚨 Authorities have charged an illegal immigrant with the murder of a two-year-old, who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout. The suspect had been arrested previously, but local officials in Montgomery County, MD refused to cooperate with ICE & he was released each time: https://t.co/40dwd9HbJD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 28, 2024



Ali Bradley of NewsNation has more details about the illegal immigrant gang member charged in this senseless killing:

DHS sources confirm Nilson Noel Trejo-Granados, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador arrested in connection with the murder of a 2-year-old child in DC Feb. 8th is an MS-13 gang member. Sources say the 25-year-old entered into the Hidalgo area as an unaccompanied minor back in May of 2014 but was apprehended a day later likely as someone trying to evade. Because he was a minor, he was turned over to HHS/ORR and then he was released to his alleged father in New Jersey. He was showing up for court for years requesting more time to get an attorney—Then in 2022, records show he was a no show so he was ordered removed in absentia—But was not removed. Then he was arrested twice in Montgomery County, Maryland for theft—Detainers were lodged but he was not removed. ICE currently has a detainer on Trejo-Granados.

Why was he not deported following two separate arrests in Maryland, despite an active removal order against him? Sanctuary policies, pure and simple:

According to the ICE records, the Montgomery County Police Department arrested Trejo-Granados on March 21, 2023, and charged him with theft. While those charges remain pending, ICE lodged an Immigration Detainer on Trejo-Granados with the Montgomery County Detention Center on March 22, 2023; however, the agency says MCDC refused to honor the detainer and Trejo-Granados was released by MCDC on March 27, 2023. MCPD arrested Trejo-Granados on September 26, 2023, and charged him with theft again, and attempt to obstruct and hindering. ICE lodged an Immigration Detainer with the MCDC on Trejo-Granados, once more, on Sept. 27, 2023; however, MCDC released Trejo-Granados from custody on October 12, 2023.

Advertisement

And now a young, innocent child is dead -- allegedly shot by this same man. I hope everyone responsible for this series of decisions and policies is proud of themselves. Finally, in addition to the illegal immigrant charged this week with sexually assaulting a minor in Virginia (mentioned in this piece), here's yet another serious felony allegedly committed by someone with no right to be here:

Can't keep up w/ these stories at this point. Now media in Louisiana are reporting an illegal alien from Honduras has been arrested for the rape of a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint, and stabbing another man repeatedly during a robbery. ICE detainer lodged.https://t.co/WF4HQKVSLy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 28, 2024



The Democrats and the media are going to spin this as hard as they can. It won't work. Which is why they're going to do their best to ignore it and pretend it's not happening:

So, we got through an entire White House briefing without a mention of Laken Riley. Unless I missed it. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 27, 2024



Don't look away. Tragically and engagingly, more of these stories are inevitable.