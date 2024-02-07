BREAKING: There's an Update in the Special Counsel Investigation Against Joe Biden
Tipsheet

'Biden Is Giving You the Finger:' GOP Ads Now Featuring Illegal Immigrants Who Assaulted NYPD Officers

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  February 07, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Last week, I wrote about the image of a smirking illegal immigrant giving media cameras double middle fingers as he walked out of court scot-free.  He and others just been taken into custody for assaulting NYPD officers as the cops tried to make an arrest related to separate alleged crimes, but thanks to 'progressive' bail laws, several assailants were out in a flash.  And in light of New York's 'progressive' sanctuary policies, the likelihood of deportation was slim-to-none, as the local government refuses to cooperate with federal enforcement.  The smug, bird-flipping "asylum seeker" represented the Democrats' 2024 mascot, I wrote, as he embodied the infuriating end game of the left-wing governance project.  It seems as though Trumpworld agrees that such images are powerful.  This ad is effective:

The news clips -- and especially Biden's angry and garbled declaration that he eliminated Trump's asylum policies because "there's no need for [it]" -- tell the story.  In an imminent New York special Congressional election, this incident has also made it into a GOP commercial:


That election is next Tuesday, but early voting is already underway.  The Democrat, as I mentioned, is sounding quite conservative in some of his ads, and he's a prominent figure in the area.  His party is trying the Republican to the disgraced and expelled George Santos as a closing argument.  This is a swing district.  The Democrats have seemed pretty confident about winning this seat back, but there are some indications that the GOP nominee is surging.  Crime was a big issue in New York in the midterm cycle, helping Republicans over-perform their underwhelming night in many other places.  We'll see what happens next week.  Will moderate Long Island voters tolerate New York City officers being beaten up by illegal immigrant criminals, basically with impunity (though they've since been apprehended on the opposite side of the country)?  Tying the Democrat to Biden with his own words ("100 percent") is a smart play, given Biden's deep unpopularity.  Meanwhile, House Republicans continue to do themselves no favors, failing on an impeachment vote against the DHS Secretary this week, an outcome influenced by the aforementioned Santos vacancy:

America's Favorite Cookie Takes a Hard Left Turn Mia Cathell
Republicans tossed Santos out of the chamber after his indictments came down. Senate Democrats have, by contrast, eschewed their own 'country over party' preaching by keeping Bob Menendez in his seat, despite his extremely serious criminal charges.  The House GOP made their tiny margin even smaller.  Upper chamber Democrats have protected theirs.  Noted.  Also, some Democratic chicanery may have also impacted the Mayorkas impeachment whip count:


Meanwhile, the pathetic drivel and spin coming out of the administration continues, as the border crisis rages on:

And on the wider subject of responsibility, blame, and controlling the crisis, I'll leave you with this interview:


