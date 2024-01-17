It's Official: Iranian Houthis Redesignated As a Terrorist Organization
Tipsheet

Here's What Was Spotted at the DC 'March for Gaza' Hate Rally

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  January 17, 2024 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Understand what and who we are dealing with here.  These pro-terrorism cretins are so filled with bile -- destructive and self-destructive -- that they thought it would be a good idea to 'protest' a children's cancer ward.  Really.  In New York City, the gathered outside Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, booing and shrieking "shame" because the hospital is supposedly "complicit" in "genocide."  They picketed another 'Zionist' hospital, too.  When curious children appeared in the windows of the cancer ward at Sloan Kettering, one of the hate rally leaders urged the mob to scream louder.  “Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows."  Look at these demented people:

They're overt terrorism supporters.  "Good looks" aren't really their thing.  Hence despicable scenes like this:

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters descended on Manhattan to demand a cease-fire in Gaza on Monday, with some even targeting a respected hospital for cancer patients over its alleged “complicity in genocide.” The protesters shouted “Shame!” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center while patients received treatment on the Upper East Side...“Make sure they hear you. They’re in the window,” an organizer said on a bullhorn outside Sloan Kettering, according to footage posted on social media. Someone in the crowd beat a drum as scores chanted: “MSK shame on you, you support genocide, too.”  The demonstrators took time during the event, advertised as a “Flood Manhattan for Gaza MLK Day march for healthcare,” to berate those at the cancer center, which is also a pediatric hospital...

During the march from Union Square to Grace Mansion, protesters also targeted Mt. Sinai Medical Center at 98th Street for “supporting Zionism” and “genocide.” Police had to block entrances at various buildings on the medical center campus, forcing patients and visitors to use a different door...One Jewish resident on the Upper East Side told The Post she was “terrified” after a pair of cops had to escort her and her small dog out of a chanting crowd near East 87th Street. “I thought I was in Germany in 1939,” said the 74-year-old resident, who declined to give her name...When news spread that Iran launched a ballistic missile attack near the US Consulate in Iraq, some protesters cheered.

These are some of the worst people on earth.  A collection of Communists, Islamists, anti-Semites, hardcore leftists, and useful idiots, they are the beating activist heart of the Democratic coalition.  Pro-Houthi terrorist slogans have become a common feature at these marches and rallies.  That would be these slavery-reimposing, child-soldier-exploiting, lunatics:

It's remarkable what "progressives" will embrace in the name of "justice."  It also appears that two US Navy SEALS have been lost in the process of fighting this Iran-backed menace.  Many of these 'protesters' are no doubt thrilled.  Whatever amount of contempt you harbor for these revolting bigots, it's not enough.  And just to put a finer point on it, yes, they actually hate America, Israel, and Jews -- and celebrate terrorists.  A dispatch from the DC version of this horror show:

Speakers at a “March for Gaza” in Washington on Jan. 13 promised that Israel would cease to exist and, to the cheers of thousands of attendees, accused U.S. President Joe Biden of supporting genocide against Palestinians...While the Palestinian flag was the most common banner on display, other signs were also ubiquitous, including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” (The crowd chanted that slogan frequently.) Even more blatantly genocidal messages were chanted and displayed conspicuously at the event. One attendee, his face fully concealed by a keffiyeh, walked through the crowd waving the green banner of Hamas, greeted with cheers...Another attendee waved a Palestinian flag with the face of Abu Obeida, the masked spokesman of Hamas. At least one black jihadist flag, most frequently associated with the U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, was also visible in the crowd. Over several hours, only a few unblemished American flags could be seen, as most were covered in fake blood. The flags of American antagonists, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Cuba and Russia, were also visible.

Again, just look at these people and listen to their words:  

Their leaders want the destruction of the Jewish state, a radical takeover of the United States and the overthrow of capitalism.  It's hardly a stretch that many attendees would love to see any number of Israelis, Jews, and Americans dead.  They're advertising it.  I'll leave you with a reminder that dozens of hostages remain in Gaza, including Americans, held by Hamas terrorists.  Never forget why Israel has been forced to aggressively defend itself against these monsters, who massacred facilities and continue to torment victims' loved ones:

The terrorists struck again in Israel this week, as they still routinely lob rockets at civilians.  The "ceasefire" crowd doesn't care at all.  Many of them support it.  What they object to is Western civilization and Jewish self-defense.  Defeat them militarily in Gaza, and politically here.


