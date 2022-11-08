Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Border Crisis: 'Got-Aways' Hit Shocking New Milestone, Illegal Immigrants Thank Biden on Camera

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  November 08, 2022
Let's squeeze in one last border crisis piece before the midterm elections, shall we?  For months, we've been saying that the total of known got-aways under the Biden administration was close to one million -- and according to one new calculation, that number has now been surpassed.  Since Biden took office, more than one million illegal immigrants have entered the country illegally without being encountered or detailed.  That we know of.  There remains an unknowable universe of 'got-aways' who were not detected by censors or cameras, who are not represented in this astronomical total.  The border is not closed.  The border is not secure.  Anyone saying otherwise is brazenly lying.

An ongoing disgrace:

There have now been over one million “gotaways” – people who illegally crossed the border and escaped into the U.S. – since Joe Biden took office. That is a conservative estimate. How did we get this number? By taking the gotaways number for October reported last night by The Washington Times combined with the number for FY 2022 previously reported by Fox News, monthly totals reported by Townhall, and daily gotaways estimates reported by CNN and The Washington Post.

A Republican Congressman from Texas tweeted a few days ago that his border sources told him that officials flagged around 86,000 known got-aways in October alone:

Fox's Bill Melugin reported last night that the official number was a bit lower than that, but still stunningly high, with the new fiscal year off to an even worse start than last year's terrible start, as it pertains to this crisis:

And per Melugin's reporting, some of the illegal immigrants seem to know exactly whom to thank:

"Abierta."  Many prominent Democrats, especially those serving at the national level, prefer to ignore this issue altogether.  When they are forced to talk about it, they deny reality, blame Republicans for "inhumane" "stunts," and smear border patrol agents.  One local Democrat, by contrast, has had enough.  You probably haven't heard about this, have you?


