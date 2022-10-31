Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again
Margaret Brennan Wants All GOP Campaign Ads Banned, the Press Struggles With...
Another Congresswoman Has Connection to Virginia Democrat Wanting to Jail Parents
KJP Calls for End to Dangerous 'Rhetoric,' But Neglects Biden's Past Remarks
Schlichter: What Are the Rules About Celebrating Physical Attacks on Your Political Enemy?
Lawyer Arguing for Affirmative Action to SCOTUS Uses the One Word Latinos Hate
'Un-American' Affirmative Action Slammed As Higher Ed's Racial Bias Faces SCOTUS
Clarence Thomas: These Arguments in Favor of Affirmative Action Sound Awfully Familiar...
Politico Steps in It Going After Conservative Media Over Pelosi Home Invasion Coverage
Kentucky Takes Action to Cut ESG Out of State Pensions
DCCC Chair's Appearance on 'Face the Nation' Reeks of Desperation
Republican Governor Receives Raucous Welcome at a Concert, and the Left Isn't Happy
The Atlantic Begs for COVID Amnesty for Liberals
Another Poll Points to Democratic Party Annihilation on Election Night
Transgender Woman Speaks Out After Botched Surgery to Appear More Feminine
Tipsheet
Premium

Republican Governor Receives Raucous Welcome at a Concert, and the Left Isn't Happy

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  October 31, 2022 1:01 PM
John Shearer

Country music star Luke Bryan played a concert in Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend, and in the process of announcing his aim of raising money for Hurricane Ian relief efforts, he welcomed Gov. Ron DeSantis onto the stage. Some progressive and left-leaning fans and social media whiners rushed to register their disapproval. I somehow doubt Bryan or DeSantis much care about the carping, but the carping was real. 

Behold, the whinging: 

Country star Luke Bryan apparently did not strike the right chord with liberal Twitter users after bringing out Gov. Ron DeSantis during his Jacksonville show on Friday — and was quickly met with disdain…. Opinions on the decision, and the manner in which Bryan brought out the governor, were quickly shared and dissected on Twitter, with one user writing, "Look I understand this is for a hurricane relief from the devastation that happened in Florida I can understand that. But.... when you do this 10 DAYS before the midterms it's nothing but a political stunt. You could've done this after the midterms. Shame on you Luke Bryan."… Many users ridiculed Bryan for his choice to bring DeSantis on stage. One user tweeted, "Sad and seriously disappointing. F--k you Luke Bryan" while another stated, "Note to self: cancel Luke Bryan."

That Fox News round-up is just random people complaining, but you know who didn't seem at all bothered by the governor's surprise cameo? The people who attended the concert. This was quite a reception


Team DeSantis clearly loved it, and it looks like the governor had a pretty eventful schedule in Jacksonville: 


What's amusing about the crankiness from online leftists is that they get offended by any Republican figure having any cultural clout or relevance. They believe that's what their side is entitled to, exclusively. And they're typically right. Conservatives deal with cultural leftists routinely boosting Democrats and various causes. Harry Styles boosted Robert O'Rourke in Texas. Latto brought Stacey Abrams out on stage at the Lizzo concert in Georgia (with some, um, interesting optics). Dave Matthews tours with Democrats to help draw campaign rally crowds. It's what they do. But when even a tiny fraction of that phenomenon cuts in the other direction, some people melt down. Cope. Because we live in stupid times, Bryan felt compelled to issue a statement about the "controversy": 

Despite allowing that DeSantis is "very polarizing," at least Bryan did not come close to apologizing, nor did he denounce DeSantis. I'm sure that will do nothing to quell the angries. Of course, he should be perfectly comfortable to just say he loves DeSantis, if that's the case. Lefties do it constantly. This double standard is not nearly as toxic and insidious as the news media's treatment of political violence (or possible political violence). The different rules for left-wing versus right-wing (or claimed right-wing) violence are glaring and appalling, and journalists do the same thing every time. I had a few thoughts about it: 


What happened to Mr. Pelosi is terrible and they should throw the book at the attacker, and certainly not let him out on the streets, as has happened so often in San Francisco. But as of this writing, we've learned that the suspect's politics seem totally incoherent, with crazy rantings and behavior that reflect right-wing and left-wing conspiratorial beliefs. He also seems deeply delusional. It's also unclear if politics was the motive at all, with some very strange details emerging from the incident (some of which have been somewhat clarified). That didn't stop the media from stampeding to their usual "right-wing violence" talking points and naked activism, trying to shame Republicans for running totally normal ads tying candidates around the country to the polarizing and unpopular Speaker. It's so transparently political, unethical, and desperate. I'll leave you with this flashback: 


Tags: FLORIDA NANCY PELOSI MEDIA BIAS

Recommended

Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter
Clarence Thomas: These Arguments in Favor of Affirmative Action Sound Awfully Familiar... Madeline Leesman
Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again Rebecca Downs
Politico Highlights the Most Bizarre Part of the Pelosi Home Invasion Matt Vespa
Prominent Pollster Has More Bad News for Democrats Ahead of Election Day Guy Benson
NBC Reporter on the Verge of Tears Over Musk's Tweet About Pelosi Break-in Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter