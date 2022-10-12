Kamala: Unlike These Republicans, Real Leaders Find Solutions to Problems Like the Border Crisis

She truly never ceases to amaze. Fresh off her trip to Texas, during which the 'border czar' failed to visit or even mention the border crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris attended another Democratic fundraiser before taping a segment on one of television's most partisan late night 'comedy' shows (which reportedly may not be long for this world, at least on NBC). During her chummy chat with comedian/Democratic operative Seth Meyers, Harris blasted GOP governors over their push to send a small fraction of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border to 'sanctuary' blue state jurisdictions. Astoundingly, she actually said this:

.@VP Harris: "It's an absolute dereliction of duty" for @GovRonDeSantis & @GregAbbott_TX to offer migrants free transportation to sanctuary cities



"If you’re a leader, participate in a solution, right?" pic.twitter.com/SlgB65fkXC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 11, 2022

Self-awareness isn't really her thing, evidently. The "dereliction of duty" at play comes from her administration -- and from her, specifically. She was put in charge of this portfolio item by the president, and the border is as chaotic, uncontrolled, dangerous and lethal as it ever has been, in modern American history. She can't be bothered to go see the problem their failing policies have created, beyond one unserious photo-op. As I mentioned above, she just traveled to the state that's been most heavily impacted by this rolling disaster...and couldn't bring herself to say a single word about the issue. Indeed, the only reason she's talking about the border crisis at all in the clip above is in response to Republican governors' successful political stunt, the whole purpose of which was to force the issue into the national discourse. Harris would be very happy to never think about, or devote one word to, this acute crisis. Greg Abbott, Doug Ducey, and Ron DeSantis have done something that is at least requiring her to comment on it.

For her to wax poetic about the importance of leadership and 'solution'-seeking is just extraordinary. She and the whole Biden crew have exhibited zero constructive leadership on this mess of their own making. They're insisting that other people deal with the consequences of their terrible policies, enacted for flagrantly political reasons, with little-to-no regard to real world impact. It's been disgraceful. But the real problem, she says -- the real lack of leadership -- is Republicans noticing and highlighting the debacle. I suppose that in her mind, 'participating in a solution' entails ignoring the crisis as much as possible, mumbling a few words about "root causes," and launching partisan attacks against state-level leaders whose communities are being overrun and whose resources are at a breaking point. Effective, inspiring stuff. No wonder Harris and President Biden have been largely absent from the campaign trail this cycle. National Review's Jim Geraghty notes how unusual this is:

In one of those “I feel like I’m taking crazy pills” moments, I continue to notice that the president and vice president are nowhere near the campaign trail with other Democratic candidates most days as the midterm campaign season approaches the final stretch — and almost all of Washington is acting like this is perfectly normal...President Biden — whose job-approval rating is around 42 percent — will be “participating in a virtual reception for Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester” this evening. Blunt Rochester represents Delaware’s at-large district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Delaware scores a D+6 on the Cook Partisan Voting Index. Blunt Rochester won with 56 percent of the vote in 2016, 64 percent of the vote in 2018, and 57 percent of the vote in 2020. In her last fundraising update, Blunt Rochester had raised more than $2.1 million; her GOP rival, Lee Murphy, had raised a bit more than $288,000. In other words, with 27 days until Election Day, the president is appearing at a virtual event for a near-lock Democratic candidate in his home state, where the incumbent already enjoys a 7–1 fundraising advantage...Here’s the public schedule for Vice President Kamala Harris for today: “At 3:00 p.m. eastern, the Vice President will ceremonially swear-in Travis LeBlanc to be a member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. This ceremony in the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office will be pooled press.” Harris’s current approval rating is 37.6 percent.

Perhaps Democrats in tough races aren't overly excited about an unpopular president and vice president rolling into town and "helping" them with stuff like this:

“57% of voters think the package will have no impact at all or will actually make inflation worse.” https://t.co/yNtwi9d8w0 https://t.co/bsmMlms9kP — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 11, 2022

As to the overall environment, I'll leave you with this:

MSNBC: The top two issues for Americans in the midterms are jobs/economy and inflation — and "Republicans have a nearly 30-point lead advantage over the Democrats" in these areas. pic.twitter.com/fySylTb4Lf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022



