Georgia: 'Jim Crow on Steroids' GOP Voter Suppression Leads to...Record-Shattering Turnout

The lying hypocrisy was clearly lying hypocrisy all along. Back when Georgia's voting reforms were being debated and passed, Stacey Abrams shamefully termed them 'Jim Crow 2.0' -- and even more shamefully, President Biden went further, saying that Georgia Republicans' efforts were worse than the government-mandated, bigoted discrimination of Jim Crow segregation. As the new law was implemented, major Georgia-based companies, caving to the hard Left's aggressive disinformation campaign, spoke out against Gov. Brian Kemp and the Republican-held legislature. Boycotts were launched, encouraged from the Oval Office. Major League Baseball, which hosts its headquarters and Hall of Fame in a state with many more "suppressive" voting restrictions, yanked its All Star Game out of Atlanta. Shrill talking points deployed against the law were demonstrably factually false. Biden attacked its supporters as modern day equivalents of Confederates and segregations, and 'domestic enemies.' Remember this disgrace?

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”



— President Biden urges lawmakers to support voting rights legislation pic.twitter.com/cIpacwOFyq — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2022



Well, the law turned out to be fairly popular, even in the face of ludicrous demagoguery. And now, the lies are being refuted by undeniable reality. Just look at all this suppression:

Update on our continuing record early vote, as of 2:30pm 78,174 Georgians have cast their votes today. With these numbers we will surpass 800,000 votes today. To compare apples to apples, the last midterm Primary in '18 had 320,515 early and absentee votes. #gapol pic.twitter.com/ShxQ4eeDsX — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) May 20, 2022

Final Record Early Vote Update: 857,401 Georgians have voted so far. Early in person 453,929 GOP, 337,245 Dem & 4,483 Nonpartisan. Absentee 29,220 GOP, 31,704 Dem & 820 Nonpartisan. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) May 21, 2022



Just over 320,000 early and absentee votes at this point in the 2018 cycle. Now, with worse-than-Jim-Crow suppression in effect, that number exploded to more than 850,000 votes. More details on how racist this suppression has been, as well:

At NRO, @jimgeraghty reports that black voter participation in primary early voting has more than tripled, compared to 2018. So much suppression! Cc: @CocaCola @Delta @MLB https://t.co/VF8yLVSZre — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 19, 2022

Remember the hysterical 'Jim Crow 2.0' rhetoric from President Biden and many other Democrats about the Georgia voting law? Ugly accusations of racism. Boycotts. Justice Department lawsuit. Now -- never mind. From WP: https://t.co/tn2pF0S7Me pic.twitter.com/jw2kE2nJok — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 21, 2022

Voting is surging in Georgia despite Democratic claims that a new election law would make it harder to cast a ballot, via @amyegardner and @mrbrownsirhttps://t.co/btiJJOYakq — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 21, 2022



"Despite." Where are all the people who were unable to vote? Where are the people dying of thirst because it's supposedly illegal to give them water, or whatever? Those people are nowhere, because it was all garbage, all along. And some voters are waking up to the realization that they were lied to:

Reality check: “I had heard that they were going to try to deter us in any way possible…To go in there and vote as easily as I did and to be treated with the respect that I knew I deserved as an American citizen — I was really thrown back.” https://t.co/yTu0ijX6xM — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 23, 2022



Will any reporters be phoning up Coca-Cola or Delta Airlines for comment? What about Major League Baseball? Will there be any consequences for the bad actors who lied through their teeth about this stuff, or the entities that credulously believed them? Will anyone ask Abrams about her lies? What about the president? Don't hold your breath. The Left gets to lie with impunity because their lies as seen as good. The only way to really punish those responsible is for Georgia voters to defeat Abrams again in November. She'll have a rematch with Gov. Kemp, who is running away with the Republican nomination -- and to whom she never conceded, preferring election lies and conspiracies. These days, she' got some...interesting thoughts about her state:

"I am tired of being told that we are the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live." - Abrams at Gwinnett Dems dinner #gapol pic.twitter.com/ubkZJmCN3n — Niles Francis ???? (@NilesGApol) May 22, 2022



Weird line of attack from a woman who seems to consider herself the rightful incumbent governor. Here's the real incumbent's response:

Stacey Abrams may think differently, but I believe Georgia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family.



And Marty, the girls, and I will work hard every day from now until November to keep it that way for four more years! https://t.co/T77LF1DroP — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 22, 2022



I'll leave you with the best hope Stacey Abrams has this fall -- which is precisely how Democrats swept two Senate seats last January: