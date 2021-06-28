Florida
Derangement: Time for Another False Smear Against Ron DeSantis

Guy Benson
 @guypbenson
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Progressive and media lies about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis come in all shapes and sizes. We've addressed their wrong claims about COVID outcomes and their unfounded accusations of corruption. More recently, in assailing a DeSantis education policy, they've badly misconstrued what's actually written in the law. The inevitable attacks framing DeSantis as worse and more dangerous than Trump have already begun. Many left-wing critics, including the echo chamber news media, appear to be phenomenally afraid of DeSantis as a political figure and therefore seem almost pathologically incapable of treating him remotely accurately or fairly. Enter the horrible tragedy in South Florida in which a residential building collapsed, resulting in a rising death toll. 

The usual suspects – lefty activists and journalists – instantly and ghoulishly tried to politicize the situation:


Then there's this attack from a Washington Post reporter, suggesting DeSantis dragged his feet in responding to the collapse:


The replies and rebuttals to this claim were swift:

More:

On Sunday, DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw responded to the tweet, claiming Dreier left out crucial details from her tweets. She also added that Dreier did not ask her or DeSantis for a comment prior to her post.  "This is missing important context, @hannahdreier never asked me for comment," Pushaw tweeted. "emergency response started within minutes of the disaster led by Miami Dade County, amazing first responders. County mayor signed local emergency [declaration] 4:40 & @GovRonDeSantis signed [executive order] less than 1hr later." She also posted a document proving that the Miami-Dade County state of emergency was not signed by Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, a Democrat, until 4:33 p.m. ET, over twelve hours after the initial collapse. DeSantis signed an emergency order at approximately 5:32 p.m. ET, less than one hour later.


This is yet another instance in which a national media outlet is so determined to slime DeSantis, regardless of the facts, that Florida Democratic officials have contradicted the claims. I'll leave you with this attempted dunk on DeSantis, the point of which was to imply that the governor wasn't focused on the disaster:

Good question:

