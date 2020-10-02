LISTEN: Chris Wallace Fires Back at 'Cheap Seats' Debate Critics, Reveals What He'd Have Done Differently

In his first radio interview since moderating the wild presidential debate on Tuesday, Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace joined me to discuss the instantly-infamous event, his reflections on what happened, and his responses to some of the controversies and criticisms that have arisen from it. Among the topics I raised were whether Wallace has gone back and watched the debate, what he would have done differently in retrospect, how he responds to media critics who've knocked his performance, whether he thinks there's any merit in conservative critiques of his selection and tenor of questions, what he makes of the potential changes to debate rules moving forward, and his advice to the upcoming debate moderators (should those move forward as scheduled, in light of the president's diagnosis). Listen at the link below:

?? Just wrapped the Chris Wallace interview. Has he watched the debate? "Oh God, no."



To critics: "It's easy to criticize from the cheap seats."



Does he think his Q's were more adversarial toward Trump? "No."



Full interview here: https://t.co/hiIPfxTVxU @guybensonshow — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 1, 2020

Wallace also appeared with Bill Hemmer on Fox News Channel minutes prior to our radio conversation: