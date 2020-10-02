Fox News

LISTEN: Chris Wallace Fires Back at 'Cheap Seats' Debate Critics, Reveals What He'd Have Done Differently

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 1:01 PM
In his first radio interview since moderating the wild presidential debate on Tuesday, Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace joined me to discuss the instantly-infamous event, his reflections on what happened, and his responses to some of the controversies and criticisms that have arisen from it.  Among the topics I raised were whether Wallace has gone back and watched the debate, what he would have done differently in retrospect, how he responds to media critics who've knocked his performance, whether he thinks there's any merit in conservative critiques of his selection and tenor of questions, what he makes of the potential changes to debate rules moving forward, and his advice to the upcoming debate moderators (should those move forward as scheduled, in light of the president's diagnosis).  Listen at the link below:

Wallace also appeared with Bill Hemmer on Fox News Channel minutes prior to our radio conversation:

