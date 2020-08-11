China
Lefty Journalist: It's 'Genuinely Difficult' to Determine Whether the US or China Is Worse on Human Rights

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 1:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Wild and egregious stuff here, from an erstwhile member of The New York Times editorial board, perhaps best known for her...interesting views on racial matters (my take on the ensuing firestorm was critical, but anti-cancellation). 

In what could charitably be described as a "think piece" (I won't be linking to it), Sarah Jeong wrote the following paragraphs over the weekend, which are stunningly morally bereft:


On one hand, China is engaged in ethnic cleansing and running concentration camps.  On the other hand, America detains illegal immigrants. On one hand, China is a Communist dictatorship where dissidents vanish overnight. On the other hand, Donald Trump sent a stupid tweet that asked a trolling question about the possibility of a delayed election, which was promptly and universally rejected, even by members of his own party. On one hand, China brutally represses anyone who opposes the regime. On the other hand, American federal law enforcement made lawful arrests of violent rioters who'd repeatedly attempted to burn down a court house. Who can really say which country is worse? "I can’t imagine publishing these paragraphs let alone being proud of them," quips another journalist. Unfortunately, America-critical whataboutism seems to be a go-to move for Beijing apologists or people desperate to deflect attention away from the Chinese Communist Party's horrors. Here's yet another NBA hack running interference for China:


Absolutely embarrassing. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to get tough on China and its various puppets, which is the correct and needed course of action, given additional and ongoing abuses:


I'll leave you with this. Per a US intelligence assessment of our adversary's electoral rooting interests, Moscow prefers Trump, while Beijing and Tehran prefer Biden:


For what it's worth, China sanctioned a number of US Senators on Monday, including Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Pat Toomey and Tom Cotton (among other individuals and organizations).

