Kamala Harris, Other Top Dems, Listed as 'Key Contacts' For Biden Family Ventures In Newly Leaked Email

A new email obtained by Fox News lists Sen. Kamala Harris among several other leading Democrats as being "key domestic contacts" for a joint venture between Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's brother Jim Biden, and CEFC China Energy Co., which is now bankrupt.

The release of this email comes just over a week after a bombshell report from the New York Post about the contents of a laptop purportedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop. The details of the contents of that hard drive have created a furor among the public and politicians just weeks before Election Day. Although they have refused to discuss the contents of the laptop, the Biden campaign has yet to deny that any of the emails or messages on the hard drive were authentic. Democrats' claim that the story stemmed from a Russian attempt to interfere in the election has been thoroughly debunked by the Director of National Intelligence John Radcliffe.

The newest email, however, does not come from the hard drive in question.

From Fox News:

An email exclusively obtained by Fox News, with the subject line “Phase one domestic contacts/ projects” and dated May 15, 2017, Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, shared a list of “key domestic contacts for phase one target projects.” The email is unrelated to the laptop or hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son... ...The email was sent from Jim to Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Rob Walker and James Gilliar. Bobulinksi was an institutional investor who was recruited by the Biden family to run their joint-venture with now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. Bobulinski is a former Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, and served as the CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he said was the partnership between the CEFC/ Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

The email lists several politicians according to their home states and lists their alleged strengths and accomplishments locally, including accolades for rebuilding railways, infrastructure development, and interest in local economic growth.

Among those listed include NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Chuck Schumer, Harris, Dianne Feinstein, Amy Klobuchar, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (then mayor of San Francisco) is listed as "Hunter's friend."

Two Republicans also appear on the list: Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who was serving as the state's governor at that time, and Kevin Faulconer, the mayor of San Diego. The complete list can be read here.

Tony Bobulinski, one of the recipients of the email, confirmed to Fox News this week that a different email with details about financial disbursement included mention of Joe Biden, referred to as "the big guy." Bobulinski was recruited by the Bidens to head up the joint venture with CEFC China Energy.

"I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden,” Bobulinski told Fox News. “The reference to 'the Big Guy' in the much-publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden."

That email lists certain monetary expectations from Hunter Biden and included "10 held by H for the big guy?" Bobulinski confirmed that was a reference to Joe Biden, indicating that the former vice president was in line to receive large sums of money from a deal with the Chinese company. No such financial transaction appears on his personal tax records.

"Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski told Fox News.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” he said. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line."

Neither the Biden campaign nor Sen. Harris's office has commented further on the newest email.