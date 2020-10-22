Biden Ripped for Tweet Calling America an 'Idea' That 'We've Never Lived Up To'

Joe Biden is being excoriated on Twitter after sharing a brief audio clip in which the Democratic presidential nominee reduces the United States of America down to "an idea" that we as a nation have never actually lived up to.

Biden was so pleased with the clip, in fact, that he shared a portion of the quote as a message for his campaign.

"America was an idea," Biden said during an appearance on the "Unlocking Us with Brené Brown" podcast.

"We've never lived up to it but we've never walked away from it before," he said.

America was an idea. We've never lived up to it but we've never walked away from it before.https://t.co/VRCnKI0rfQ pic.twitter.com/xLuhhGyJVp — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2020

Biden's self-promoted remarks stemmed from a longer conversation about the failing of America and how the nation has never truly lived up to its own ethos, as intended by the founders.

"America was an idea, an idea," he began. "'We hold these truths to be self-evident;' we've never lived up to it, but we've never walked away from it before. And I just think we have to be more honest, let our kids know, as we raise them, what actually did happen, acknowledge our mistakes, so we don't repeat them."

Biden likely thought that his words sounded good in terms of placating to activists who want most of the country to feel guilty about the color of their skin or feel ashamed of the past, and perhaps this sentiment landed well with the unpatriotic.

But most of Twitter seemed utterly horrified to hear from the Democratic nominee for president that their country, which millions have fought and died for, was nothing more to him than a past "idea."

"I didn’t fly and fight for 20 years for an 'idea,'" GOP congressional candidate and veteran Buzz Patterson said. "I did it, with the American flag on my shoulder, for people, for the greatest nation on the planet, for all of the good we’ve contributed to the world, for my children."

I didn’t fly and fight for 20 years for an “idea.” I did it, with the American flag on my shoulder, for people, for the greatest nation on the planet, for all of the good we’ve contributed to the world, for my children.



We’re much more than an “idea,” Mr. Biden. https://t.co/VheXlt3XFV — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) October 22, 2020

Others immediately harkened back to D-Day, a day in which American soldiers faced almost certain death to fight fascism on the beaches of Normandy, who literally jumped out of an airplane not knowing if they would ever touch the ground again to protect the greatest nation on earth.

Those 18 year old Americans who stormed Omaha Beach say you are wrong - and this statement is offensive. https://t.co/QaT3r7zUiE — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 22, 2020

My Navy vet grandpa, one of the best men I ever knew, lived up to it. More than you could ever count, service and civilian, live up to it every day. Who are you to invalidate this? https://t.co/YXZZCxRL2B pic.twitter.com/E6NGxRwPac — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2020

Others simply expressed their hurt that Biden could possibly think that about a nation he intends to lead.

I've never been more angry and hurt by a statement from @JoeBiden



America IS the greatest country on this planet.



Joe-"America was an idea, AN IDEA".



Imagine talking to your kid like that. "Hey Johnny, you were an idea, but you never really lived up to that idea". https://t.co/AshqYgpGdH — Come on man... (@mark_2020_) October 22, 2020

Political commentator Dave Rubin pointed out that if Biden really thinks that America was just an idea, perhaps his 47 years in Washington had something to do with the abject failure.

“We’ve never lived up to it. Must be because of people like me who have been in government for 47 years. But don’t worry folks, I’ll do it now. Just got caught up woth other things. My bad. Biden 2020.” — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump faced heat from the left-wing media on Thursday for releasing an early edition of his interview with CBS's Leslie Stahl, which he said was deeply partisan and featured questions Biden would never be asked.

Stahl asked the president to characterize his supporters.

"People who love our country," Trump said.