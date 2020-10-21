New Ad Torches Biden for Supporting Notion That Children Can Choose Their Own Gender

During an eye-popping moment at last week's ABC town hall event with Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee said he believed that children as young as 8-years-old should be allowed to change genders if that would "make their life easier."

Biden was answering a question from the mother of two, one 10-year-old girl and one eight-year-old transgender girl. That mother, Mieke Haeck, was later revealed to be the wife of prominent Pennsylvania Democrat politician Ezra Nanes, who was defeated in a bid for the state senate in 2018.

Haeck's question suggested to Biden that she was concerned about her transgender child's future under a Donald Trump administration.

"The Trump administration has attacked the rights of transgender people, banning them from military service, weakening non-discrimination protections, and even removing the word transgender from some government websites," Haeck said. "How will you, as president, reverse this dangerous and discriminatory agenda and ensure that the lives and rights of LGBTQ people are protected under U.S. law?"

Instead of reading the nation and identifying the notion of sex changes for children as appalling, like most Americans, Biden read the question as a set-up and attempted to hit the tee ball over the fence. Instead, he veered into an alarming segue about how children should not be stopped from choosing their own gender, regardless of their biological sex, and with no mention of potential psychological impact.

This is a time where parents are looking for leadership on the issue of transgenderism, how it is talked about, and where it is inappropriate. Viewers found no such leader in Joe Biden last night. Biden's response to the question, like most of his answers on Thursday evening, was long-winded and included unprovable personal anecdotes he has repeated ad nauseam throughout his campaign. But within this particular few moments of recycled and often pandering talking points, Biden managed to say something chilling. "The idea that an eight-year-old child or a ten-year-old child decides, 'you know, I want to be transgender, that's what I think I'd like to be, it would make my life a lot easier,' there should be zero discrimination," he said.

Now, The American Principles Project (APP) is rightfully exposing Biden's answer, which was barely covered by the media, in a new ad meant to draw attention to his support of radical ideology, and potential emotional abuse of children.

NEW AD FROM APP PAC: @JoeBiden says he supports sex changes for kids. Should eight-year-olds really be subjected to dangerous, life-altering medical procedures?



That's going way too far. pic.twitter.com/QPQq9zXskP — American Principles (@approject) October 20, 2020

"Sex changes for kids?" the ad asks. "Most Americans say that’s going way too far. But not Joe Biden. Should eight-year-olds really be subjected to dangerous, life-altering medical procedures, puberty-blocking drugs, transgender surgeries cause permanent damage to children. If Joe Biden is willing to endorse sex changes for second-graders, what won’t he support? Vote against Joe Biden. A pawn of the extreme Left."

The APP is a conservative think tank and political action committee that speaks out on behalf of traditional, biblical values embraced by the framers of the United States. In their own words:

When our Founders put this country together, they clearly articulated the essence of human dignity: that all are created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. At APP, we believe these principles are central to what makes the American experiment so unique. We also believe that human dignity has often been overlooked in present-day policy debates

Many studies also show that children who undergo hormone-blocking therapy or sex-change surgery suffer significant psychological damage in subsequent years. Experts also note that children, particularly young children, develop and grow with a natural curiosity about the opposite sex which is sometimes misinterpreted as a desire to be the other sex. The Daily Wire reported on this essay from prominent psychologist Dr. Debra Soh: