New Poll Bucks Media Narrative, Shows Trump Closing the Gap After COVID Diagnosis

A new poll released on Saturday showed that President Trump has not lost favor or popularity with the American people after a raucous debate night on Tuesday and hospitalization for COVID-19 on Friday.

The poll came from John Zogby Strategies and shows that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden now leads the president by only two points, well within the margin of error. The new numbers show a reduction of five full points after their previous July sampling.

Our July 8th poll showed Biden leading Trump 49% to 42% and the previous poll released on August 29th had Biden leading by six points (48% to 42%). The former VP is leading among Democrats 91%-8%, voters 18-29 years of age (60%-35%) and those 30-49 (50%-45%), as well as among women (56%-41%), Progressives (85%-15%), Liberals (85%-14%) and Moderates (58%-36%). He also leads among Hispanics is 61%-34% and Blacks (87%-11%). The President, who was hospitalized before the poll was launched, leads among fellow Republicans (94%-6%), voters 50-64 (53%-45%) and those over 65 (50%-47%). As of now, Mr. Trump is capturing a slight majority of Catholic voters (51%-46%), Evangelicals (68%-32%), Conservatives (78%-18%), and Very Conservative voters (92%-8%). He also is ahead among Whites (56%-40%) and parents of children under 17 living at home (54%-40%).

Despite Democrats and corporate media's narrative this week that the president is in trouble with voters after appearing to have a combative stance at the debate and then contracting COVID-19 because of his own incompetence, those polled by Zoby told a very different story.

The poll, given online, sampled 1,006 likely voters and did not begin until after President Trump arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday evening. The results surprised even pollster John Zogby, who had predicted that Biden would widen his lead after the president received medical treatment.

"Contrary to my own observations, it looks like the President has not been hurt by his debate performance nor his hospitalization," Zogby said. "His 47% performance is actually one point higher than his vote percentage in 2016."

Despite months of mostly speaking to potential voters from his basement in Delaware, Biden has said that his campaign will go forward at full throttle with the campaign while the president recovers. He, his wife, and his surrogates have several stops scheduled across the country in the coming days. Meanwhile, President Trump's rallies have been largely postponed until further notice as he undergoes treatment for COVID-19.

Other news outlets were eager to report on Biden taking a polling lead on Trump following the debate, however, the Zogby results greatly undermine that narrative.