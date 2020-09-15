Townhall.com

War for the White House Podcast: Kamala Harris Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

Ellie Bufkin
Ellie Bufkin
|
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 7:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
War for the White House Podcast: Kamala Harris Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

Source: Townhall Media

The "War for the White House" podcast is a twice a week podcast featuring your favorite voices from Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com as we enter the final countdown to Election Day in November.

In Episode #9, HotAir's Jazz Shaw is joined by PJ Media columnist Matt Margolis and I (Townhall Staff Writer Ellie Bufkin) as we break down the craziest things that have happened in the past week. 

This week the gang reviews Kamala's crazy Freudian slip in which she promoted the "Harris Administration," Trump supporters' new role as peaceful protesters, and the historical Abraham Accord. 

Matt discusses Biden's confounding flip flops when it comes to pandemic policy proposals, Jazz takes us through the impact of the most recent discovery of evidence that life exists on another planet, and I point out that the beatings from the Left will continue until morale improves. 

Listen now!

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, and Spotify.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Of Course: Uncounted Primary Ballots Were Just Miraculously Found
Beth Baumann
Democrats May Despise Black Republicans, But They Hate Black Police Chiefs More
Matt Vespa
Podcaster Joe Rogan Offered to Moderate a Debate, But Biden Camp Will Surely Reject After These Remarks
Matt Vespa
Republicans Sound Off on Pelosi's 'Classless Response' to Trump's Middle East Peace Deal
Cortney O'Brien
GOP Congressman Weighs in on Ruling that Pennsylvania Governor's Executive Action Is Unconstitutional
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Majority of Medical Experts Criticizing Dr. Scott Atlas Have Donated Exclusively to Democrats
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular