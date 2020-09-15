War for the White House Podcast: Kamala Harris Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

The "War for the White House" podcast is a twice a week podcast featuring your favorite voices from Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com as we enter the final countdown to Election Day in November.

In Episode #9, HotAir's Jazz Shaw is joined by PJ Media columnist Matt Margolis and I (Townhall Staff Writer Ellie Bufkin) as we break down the craziest things that have happened in the past week.

This week the gang reviews Kamala's crazy Freudian slip in which she promoted the "Harris Administration," Trump supporters' new role as peaceful protesters, and the historical Abraham Accord.

Matt discusses Biden's confounding flip flops when it comes to pandemic policy proposals, Jazz takes us through the impact of the most recent discovery of evidence that life exists on another planet, and I point out that the beatings from the Left will continue until morale improves.

Listen now!

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.