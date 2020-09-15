Here Is the Ridiculous Reason One Actor Walked out of 'ObamaGate' Movie Mid-Production

Amid production of a new film inspired by the messages between operatives attempting to destroy President Donald Trump, one actor has left in a huff, declaring the movie "propaganda."

Kristen Connors, who was cast as a congressional interrogator in the film, left the production amid rehearsals this week. Producers say she slammed the content of the movie on her way out the door.

Far from propaganda, however, 'ObamaGate The Movie' will feature only verbatim dialogue captured via text, email, sworn testimony, memos, and other communications between those who plotted against Trump during the well-documented attempt to spy on Donald Trump's campaign for the White House. I reported last week on the release of the film, currently set for October.

The film is based on "FBI Lovebirds," a play produced by Phelim McAleer that features verbatim text message exchanges between Page and Strzok that served as the basis of an attempt to destroy President Donald Trump. Just like the play, which features [Dean] Cain as [Peter] Strzok and [Kristy] Swanson as [Lisa] Page, OBAMAGATE, the movie will not break from the actual dialogue between the two as they carried out a romantic affair while plotting against President Trump. The movie will also feature tweeted messages from Former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Chief John Brennan. Both actors have performed "FBI Lovebirds" several times including at CPAC in Washington, D.C. in February to tremendous applause and even laughter at the sometimes cringe-inducing messages between Strzok and Page. It was the first play ever performed at the annual convention. Politico has referred to the play as “Hamilton” for the “MAGA crowd.”

Clearly, Connors must have missed the play "FBI Lovebirds," on which ObamaGate was based. The play attracted controversy, though attempts to smear it as propaganda were met with challenge as the entire script was based on actual, real-life text messages exchanged between operatives admitting they were trying to take down Trump. One theater canceled the production just hours before they were set to go on stage.

"ObamaGate The Movie is the complete opposite of propaganda," creator and co-writer Phelim McAleer said upon Connors' departure from the film. "It is 100 percent verbatim. There is no drama or evidence added. Everything that you will see on-screen came out of the mouths, memos, or is the sworn evidence of these FBI and DOJ operatives. It is the truth, not propaganda."

"Actors love to give themselves awards for being brave and claim to love doing controversial work but they run a mile when they are presented with a truthful script that challenges the mainstream media narrative and Hollywood orthodoxy,” McAleer also said. “They really are pathetic. They hate controversy and far from being brave they are artistic cowards."

I asked McAleer why he thought Connors was suddenly surprised by the content of the film after months of knowing fully what the subject was and the source of the dialogue.

"I think she read the script but didn't realize the power of it until she heard the lines being read and saw just how awful these people really were," he told Townhall. "It's all actual quotes from real people - if she has problems with the script of this movie - she needs to take this up with James Comey, John Brennan, Samatha Power, and Strzok and Page and a host of other Deep State operatives whose secret memos and testimonies make up the script."

McAleer and partner Ann McElhinney announced the walkout on Tuesday via their YouTube channel. They faced a similar challenge when producing a play about the Ferguson, Missouri shooting death of Michael Brown. Like ObamaGate, the script for 'Ferguson' was based entirely on real testimony given under oath.

McElhinney and McAleer also slammed Showtime for their production, The Comey Rule, a telling of events through the eyes of James Comey and based on his "self-aggrandizing" view of the ObamaGate scandal.



