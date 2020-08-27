Shocking: Body Cam Footage Released of Attack on NYPD by Illegal Immigrant Screaming 'Allahu Akbar'

The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment in Brooklyn today naming firearms and robbery offenses stemming from a June third attack on three New York City Police officers.

Dzenan Camovic, a Bosnian national and unauthorized alien allegedly attacked the officers with a knife from behind while they were protecting Brooklyn stores from being looted amid widespread destruction throughout the city. The indictment says Camovic stabbed one officer in the neck and stole his 9mm service weapon, firing at two other officers. The fire was returned by other officers and Camovic was seriously wounded. All three wounded officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The indictment charges Camovic with Hobbs Act robbery, using and discharging a firearm during that robbery, theft of a firearm that moved in interstate commerce and unlawful possession of a firearm as an illegal alien," the federal indictment says.

The indictment also details troubling ISIS-related material as well as other Islamic extremist literature found at Camovic's home. Encrypted dark web activity, however, has given investigators a headache as they have attempted to determine the extent of Camovic's connection with known terrorist organizations or whether other attacks may have been planned.

"The defendant’s access to the dark web and his use of encrypted communication platforms have created evidentiary roadblocks to fully learning his plans and potential co-conspirators," said U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney condemned Camovic's actions and said such assaults had "no place in our community."

"Several days into protests that erupted in New York City and throughout the country, we allege Dzenan Camovic, motivated by ISIS-inspired ideology, ambushed three NYPD officers on the streets of Brooklyn and caused serious injury to those officers. As he commenced his attack, the NYPD officers were doing what the citizens of our city ask them to do every day - to stand watch and protect their fellow New Yorkers. Mr. Camovic's alleged behavior has no place in our community. His assault on the officers was an attack against the entire New York City community. Our society has never tolerated this type of behavior, and today's federal charges will ensure Mr. Camovic isn't a threat to society again."

