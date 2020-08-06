Michigan Gov. Extends Her Limitless Power by Declaring Racism a 'Public Health Crisis'

The Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, opted to seize the moment of civil unrest in her state and declare racism as a "public health crisis."

On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer made the proclamation in order to use emergency powers to reeducate state employees with anti-racist doctrine, among other things. With the declaration of a state-wide crisis, Whitmer is free to circumvent the normal legislative process and command her citizens to do any number of things.