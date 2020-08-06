Michigan Gov. Extends Her Limitless Power by Declaring Racism a 'Public Health Crisis'

The Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, opted to seize the moment of civil unrest in her state and declare racism as a "public health crisis."
On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer made the proclamation in order to use emergency powers to reeducate state employees with anti-racist doctrine, among other things. With the declaration of a state-wide crisis, Whitmer is free to circumvent the normal legislative process and command her citizens to do any number of things.
Whitmer cited high case rates among Black residents and health care affordability as primary justifications for labeling racism as a crisis in her state. She did not mention the spike in homicides of Black people in Michigan as a reason for calling a crisis.
