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Iran Retaliates Against US Allies in the Gulf Following American Strikes

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 16, 2026 11:45 AM
Iran Retaliates Against US Allies in the Gulf Following American Strikes
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Iran is retaliating against the fourth consecutive night of American strikes on its territory by launching attacks on U.S. Gulf state allies, including Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait. 

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"The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting attacks by hostile drones, following the sinful Iranian aggression," the official X account of the Kuwaiti army wrote on X, according to a translation. "The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities."

Not only have Iranian forces targeted U.S. bases and continued to spread propaganda falsely claiming to have killed American troops, but they have also issued a stark threat: if President Trump follows through on his pledge to take out Iranian bridges and infrastructure en masse, Tehran says it will have no choice but to attack infrastructure in surrounding Gulf countries, including oil facilities.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY QATAR

Gulf countries have, of course, denounced the series of attacks, though no reports of their own retaliation have circulated.

Qatar, which has served as a mediator in negotiations between Tehran and Washington, released a statement condemning the attacks.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the repeated Iranian attacks on the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait, considering them a blatant violation of the sovereignty of these countries and a flagrant breach of international law," Qatar's foreign ministry said. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the need to spare the region the repercussions of these unjustified attacks and to maintain the course of dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation, thereby contributing to the consolidation of security and stability at both the regional and international levels."

"The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait, and its support for all measures they take to uphold their sovereignty and security," it added.

It remains unclear what the path forward is, although the Trump administration has signaled it is not yet ready to pursue a deal with Iran. Many argue that pressure should continue until the regime is fully dismantled.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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