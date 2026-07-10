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Tipsheet

Here's the Catch With the Latest Iran Talks

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 10, 2026 11:15 AM
Here's the Catch With the Latest Iran Talks
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States is still communicating with Iran, but definitively stated that the ceasefire has been nixed.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday morning.

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“We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he continued.

Earlier this week at the NATO summit in Turkey, the president said that the ceasefire was presumably over after Iran kept striking cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and referred to the Iranian negotiators as “scum.” 

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding last month in hopes of reaching a longer-term deal with the U.S. maintaining the goal for assuring that the Islamic Republic does not get a nuclear weapon. 

Townhall reported on Thursday that “technical” conversations with the Middle Eastern nation were continuing despite the recent strikes, to which the U.S. has responded this week.

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“President Trump made his feelings very clear yesterday in no uncertain terms. Iran’s attacks on these innocent vessels are acts of terrorism,” a U.S. official stated on Thursday, adding that the “performance-based” MOU was violated “at an unacceptable level.” 

“The United States is still committed to finding a resolution, and technical talks continue. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” the statement added. 

Meanwhile, Qatar is also reportedly taking steps with Iran to make sure talks remain ongoing, NewsNation reported Friday.

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