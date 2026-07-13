Meet the Viceroy of Venezuela: Marco Rubio

VIP
All Democrats Are Weird
All Democrats Are Weird
Done Deal? Here's Who Will Likely Serve Out the Rest of Lindsey Graham's Term
Done Deal? Here's Who Will Likely Serve Out the Rest of Lindsey Graham's...
INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office
INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office
Democrats are Pouring Record-Breaking Donations Into James Talarico's Campaign
Democrats are Pouring Record-Breaking Donations Into James Talarico's Campaign
Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know
Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know
On the Second Anniversary of the Butler, the IG's Report Highlights the Secret Service's Failures
On the Second Anniversary of the Butler, the IG's Report Highlights the Secret...
Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to Turkey and Egypt
Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to...
Mick Jagger Takes the Sensible Approach to Performance Politics
Mick Jagger Takes the Sensible Approach to Performance Politics
Is This the Real Reason Why Wisconsin's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Just Fired Her Campaign Manager?
Is This the Real Reason Why Wisconsin's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Just Fired...
The Day America Almost Lost Its Future
The Day America Almost Lost Its Future
Marco Rubio Is About to Try to Wage a Global War Against Antifa and Other Left-Wing Terror Groups
Marco Rubio Is About to Try to Wage a Global War Against Antifa...
Trump to Headline PA Defense and Innovation Summit Alongside Top CEOs
Trump to Headline PA Defense and Innovation Summit Alongside Top CEOs
The Measure of a Life: Remembering My Friend Lindsey Graham
The Measure of a Life: Remembering My Friend Lindsey Graham
This NYC Photographer Just Accidentally Made the Case for Capitalism
This NYC Photographer Just Accidentally Made the Case for Capitalism
Tipsheet

Meet the Viceroy of Venezuela: Marco Rubio

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Meet the Viceroy of Venezuela: Marco Rubio
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly the “de facto viceroy of Venezuela,” as the United States continues to exert control over the country following the earlier kidnapping of its dictator, Nicolás Maduro, by U.S. forces. The operation helped install a government more closely aligned with Washington’s interests, but Rubio is the one overseeing it.

Advertisement

According to the New York Times, "Mr. Rubio now effectively controls Venezuela’s finances, the distribution of its natural resources and its government," citing interviews with over a dozen officials close to both the U.S. and Venezuelan governments.

The secretary of state is deeply involved in the country’s day-to-day operations, keeping in close contact with Delcy Rodríguez, who was Mr. Maduro’s vice president and now leads her country on an acting basis, with the imprimatur of the United States. The two exchange messages in Spanish on WhatsApp, trading gossip, birthday greetings and selfies.

"Despite the banter, the relationship between Mr. Rubio and Ms. Rodríguez is far from a partnership," the NYT added. "It is a manifestation of Trump-era American power, in which the winner takes all regardless of sovereignty and international law."

The most brazen exercise of U.S. control over Venezuela lies in Secretary Rubio’s apparent grip on the country’s finances. According to the Times, the U.S. Treasury now collects revenue from Venezuela’s exports, then funnels it back through Venezuelan banks, on conditions set by Rubio and his team dictating exactly how the money can be spent and by whom. 

Recommended

No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

FOREIGN POLICY MARCO RUBIO THE NEW YORK TIMES VENEZUELA WASHINGTON

This arrangement has allowed Rubio to mitigate some of Venezuela’s most egregious corruption schemes. It also ensures that the Venezuelan government is shielded under the effective protection of the U.S. Treasury, where Caracas can collect revenue without being hounded by creditors demanding repayment of billions in defaulted debt.

This comes as the Trump administration has moved not only to realign Venezuela with American interests, pulling it away from our foreign adversaries, but to secure access to Venezuela’s oil reserves, among the largest and most valuable in the world. The United States is currently importing more than 700,000 barrels per day from Venezuela, the highest weekly level since October 2018. 

While that remains a modest share of total U.S. oil imports, it signals Washington’s intent to make Venezuela a larger contributor not just to America’s energy supply, but to the global market as well. To that end, President Trump has pushed U.S. companies to invest heavily in Venezuelan oil infrastructure.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy Kurt Schlichter
INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office Matt Vespa
Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to Turkey and Egypt Amy Curtis
Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know Amy Curtis
Marco Rubio Is About to Try to Wage a Global War Against Antifa and Other Left-Wing Terror Groups Dmitri Bolt
Is This the Real Reason Why Wisconsin's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Just Fired Her Campaign Manager? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement