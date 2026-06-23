Spencer Pratt Compares Los Angeles' Fashion District to Milan's and It Was Simply Embarrassing

James Talarico Still Can't Escape His Past
James Talarico Still Can't Escape His Past
Following a Bloody Weekend, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Touts City's Bizarre Emergency Declaration
Following a Bloody Weekend, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Touts City's Bizarre Emergency D...
After Letting the Homeless Freeze to Death, Mamdani Announces 'Extreme Heat' Executive Order
After Letting the Homeless Freeze to Death, Mamdani Announces 'Extreme Heat' Executive Ord...
Acting AG Todd Blanche Announces Healthcare Fraud Charges Against Hundreds of Defendants
Acting AG Todd Blanche Announces Healthcare Fraud Charges Against Hundreds of Defendants
Scott Wiener Gets Dragged for Saying the Rainbow Is About 'Pride'
Scott Wiener Gets Dragged for Saying the Rainbow Is About 'Pride'
VIP
Despite Democrats' Best Efforts, Title IX Turns 54
Despite Democrats' Best Efforts, Title IX Turns 54
Illegal Immigrant Busted After Using Uber Gig to Kidnap, Assault Passenger
Illegal Immigrant Busted After Using Uber Gig to Kidnap, Assault Passenger
After Smearing Elon Musk, Ro Khanna Is Desperately Trying to Avoid a Massive Defamation Lawsuit
After Smearing Elon Musk, Ro Khanna Is Desperately Trying to Avoid a Massive...
Algae Can Only Survive Off What Others Create—Just Like the Left
Algae Can Only Survive Off What Others Create—Just Like the Left
Iran Is Already Denying It Agreed to Nuclear Inspections
Iran Is Already Denying It Agreed to Nuclear Inspections
Trump Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Releasing Frozen Iranian Funds
Trump Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Releasing Frozen Iranian Funds
Talarico Offends Christians Yet Again by Claiming He 'Hates' Christianity
Talarico Offends Christians Yet Again by Claiming He 'Hates' Christianity
Guess Who Just Endorsed Graham Platner. The Irony Is Real.
Guess Who Just Endorsed Graham Platner. The Irony Is Real.
MLB Commissioner Backs Off Warning to Giants Players Over 'Pride Night' Bible Verses
MLB Commissioner Backs Off Warning to Giants Players Over 'Pride Night' Bible Verses
Tipsheet

Spencer Pratt Compares Los Angeles' Fashion District to Milan's and It Was Simply Embarrassing

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 23, 2026 2:00 PM
Spencer Pratt Compares Los Angeles' Fashion District to Milan's and It Was Simply Embarrassing
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Although Spencer Pratt was defeated in the Los Angeles mayoral race, he has not given up his campaign against the corruption plaguing City Hall and the City Council. On Tuesday, he took aim at socialist City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who chairs the city's Homelessness and Housing Committee and has resoundingly failed to fix, or even improve, the city's homelessness crisis. 

Advertisement

Nowhere is that failure more evident than in Los Angeles' "prestigious" Fashion District. While city officials tout it as a destination rivaling those in Milan, Paris, and New York City, a walk through the area tells a strikingly different story.

"Compare Milan Fashion District vs Los Angeles Fashion District. Karen Basura and Nithya Raman have forsaken our city and condemned us to a permanent 3rd world hellhole," Pratt wrote on X. "Are you not tired of these socialists destroying our city and making us the laughing stock of the world?"

Recommended

After Smearing Elon Musk, Ro Khanna Is Desperately Trying to Avoid a Massive Defamation Lawsuit Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"Los Angeles has nearly DOUBLE the GDP of Milan," he added. "Please explain to me why we can't have nice things? Other than your city leaders and their fraudulent NGOs are looting all your tax dollars."

This comes after Spencer Pratt suffered a surprise defeat in the city's mayoral primary. After initially leading Nithya Raman on election night, Pratt watched his advantage steadily disappear over the following week as mail-in ballots, which have historically heavily favored Democrats, were counted. By the time the tally was complete, Raman had overtaken Pratt by more than 30,000 votes, a result that many Republicans viewed with skepticism, given Pratt's high-profile social media campaign, effective advertising, and commanding performance against both Raman and incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the race's only mayoral debate. 

Advertisement

Despite the loss, Pratt vowed to remain deeply involved in the fight over the city's future. He has continued highlighting the failures of Los Angeles' entrenched political leadership and even claimed to possess damaging information about one of the candidates that would force them to resign in disgrace. Far from retreating after his defeat, Pratt has positioned himself as an outspoken opponent of the city's political establishment, continuing to champion the concerns of residents who feel ignored by those in power.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Smearing Elon Musk, Ro Khanna Is Desperately Trying to Avoid a Massive Defamation Lawsuit Amy Curtis
Following a Bloody Weekend, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Touts City's Bizarre Emergency Declaration Amy Curtis
Guess Who Just Endorsed Graham Platner. The Irony Is Real. Julia Cassidy
California Democrats Just Voted to Raise Healthcare Costs by Almost 97 Percent. Guess Why. Amy Curtis
Algae Can Only Survive Off What Others Create—Just Like the Left Dmitri Bolt
Scott Wiener Gets Dragged for Saying the Rainbow Is About 'Pride' Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

After Smearing Elon Musk, Ro Khanna Is Desperately Trying to Avoid a Massive Defamation Lawsuit Amy Curtis
Advertisement