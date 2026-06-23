Spencer Pratt Compares Los Angeles' Fashion District to Milan's and It Was Simply Embarrassing

Although Spencer Pratt was defeated in the Los Angeles mayoral race, he has not given up his campaign against the corruption plaguing City Hall and the City Council. On Tuesday, he took aim at socialist City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who chairs the city's Homelessness and Housing Committee and has resoundingly failed to fix, or even improve, the city's homelessness crisis.

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Nowhere is that failure more evident than in Los Angeles' "prestigious" Fashion District. While city officials tout it as a destination rivaling those in Milan, Paris, and New York City, a walk through the area tells a strikingly different story.

Let's take a live look at LA's prestigious Fashion District, rivaling Milan, Paris, and NYC's thanks to the chair of the Homeless and Housing Commission, Nithya Raman!

Y'all wanted an LA City Hall reality show? Here you go: https://t.co/vQyx7XKzCY



Great work, Nithya! pic.twitter.com/QXtZcdVNul — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 23, 2026

In Paris' Fashion District, people line up to shop for LV bags, in Los Angeles' Fashion District, people line up for free meals and crackpipes.

Nithya and Karen have destroyed our city. And these clowns are going to host the world for the Olympics? Pure humiliation ritual. https://t.co/z7jwRGlqq8 pic.twitter.com/SHQhkVxfev — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 23, 2026

"Compare Milan Fashion District vs Los Angeles Fashion District. Karen Basura and Nithya Raman have forsaken our city and condemned us to a permanent 3rd world hellhole," Pratt wrote on X. "Are you not tired of these socialists destroying our city and making us the laughing stock of the world?"

Compare Milan Fashion District vs Los Angeles Fashion District. Karen Basura and Nithya Raman have forsaken our city and condemned us to a permanent 3rd world hellhole. Are you not tired of these socialists destroying our city and making us the laughing stock of the world? pic.twitter.com/KpmxfcP58Y — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 23, 2026

"Los Angeles has nearly DOUBLE the GDP of Milan," he added. "Please explain to me why we can't have nice things? Other than your city leaders and their fraudulent NGOs are looting all your tax dollars."

Los Angeles has nearly DOUBLE the GDP of Milan. Please explain to me why we can't have nice things? Other than your city leaders and their fraudulent NGOs are looting all your tax dollars. https://t.co/z7jwRGlqq8 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 23, 2026

This comes after Spencer Pratt suffered a surprise defeat in the city's mayoral primary. After initially leading Nithya Raman on election night, Pratt watched his advantage steadily disappear over the following week as mail-in ballots, which have historically heavily favored Democrats, were counted. By the time the tally was complete, Raman had overtaken Pratt by more than 30,000 votes, a result that many Republicans viewed with skepticism, given Pratt's high-profile social media campaign, effective advertising, and commanding performance against both Raman and incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the race's only mayoral debate.

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Despite the loss, Pratt vowed to remain deeply involved in the fight over the city's future. He has continued highlighting the failures of Los Angeles' entrenched political leadership and even claimed to possess damaging information about one of the candidates that would force them to resign in disgrace. Far from retreating after his defeat, Pratt has positioned himself as an outspoken opponent of the city's political establishment, continuing to champion the concerns of residents who feel ignored by those in power.

Saving LA - Phase III pic.twitter.com/9n9wv1tonZ — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 12, 2026

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