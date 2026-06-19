Sen. Bernie Moreno Comes Out Swinging in Defense of President Trump's Iran Deal

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno (R) came out swinging in defense of President Trump as some figures on the right have raised serious doubts about the recent memorandum of understanding with Iran.

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The senator sought to remind Americans, and conservatives in particular, that President Trump has spent the last decade earning the trust of Republicans and deserves more credit than he is currently receiving. He also argued that American forces have severely weakened Iran's military capabilities and that any agreement must be viewed from that context. In other words, Moreno contends that the United States is negotiating from a position of strength and retains significant leverage over Iran's future trajectory.

President Trump is the only one who had the guts to take decisive action and eliminate a threat we’ve faced for 47 years.



Now he’s secured a historic deal that allows for peace and prosperity. Peace through strength 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/O0xENXTzWj — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 18, 2026

"Well, look, first of all, we have to remember what we've already done. President Trump obliterated their nuclear program, set it back generations, destroyed their Navy, their Air Force, their ballistic missile capabilities. So they're down on their knees. We have them exactly where we need them to make a transformative deal," Sen. Moreno said. "You've got to remember, Brian, this is the beginning of the end of this conflict."

So what we're allowing them to do now is sell their oil. What's that going to do? It's going to benefit Americans. It's going to drive oil prices down and make China pay more for oil and also find out who are the people that are buying Chinese oil. So it sets us up in a great position, a great negotiation. And ultimately, I trust President Trump to make the right decisions.

Sen. Moreno went on to say that President Trump has earned the trust of both the American people and Republicans, and that they should trust he is making the right decision.

"At the end of the day, I trust President Trump," he said. "After 10 years in the political scene, I've seen his decision-making. He knows exactly what he's doing. He knows how tough this is. I give him the grace and the latitude to know that he always is going to keep the interests of America first. He's not interested in an endless war, and he wants to drive down gas prices for Americans to give them the relief that they need."

🚨BOOM! Sen. Bernie Moreno FIRES BACK at Republican senators criticizing President Trump's Iran deal



"I TRUST President Trump. After 10 years in the political scene, he knows exactly what he's doing! [...] He always will keep the interests of America first. He's NOT interested… pic.twitter.com/PXepLh34kB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2026

This comes as Republican senators, conservative commentators, members of the public, and even some Israeli officials have raised serious concerns about the Iran agreement, criticizing what they see as its weaknesses. While many of those concerns are legitimate and deserve consideration, it is also worth remembering that the midterms are rapidly approaching, Americans remain frustrated by rising gas prices, and President Trump pledged to keep the United States out of another endless conflict in the Middle East.

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The course he is pursuing now is, in many ways, a fulfillment of those commitments. Whether one agrees with the strategy or not, it is clear that the president is attempting to balance national security concerns with his longstanding promise to avoid dragging the country into another forever war. His path now is simply the fruition of those commitments, and there is little reason to believe he intends to steer the country in the wrong direction.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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