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The Obama Presidential Center's Opening Ceremony Was a Complete Mess

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 18, 2026 4:45 PM
The Obama Presidential Center's Opening Ceremony Was a Complete Mess
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony took place on Thursday, as the Obamas, the Clintons, and former Vice President Kamala Harris attended what ultimately became a left-wing groveling contest. 

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Speakers delivered remarks in front of the library, a structure that has been widely criticized as an eyesore on Chicago's South Side. The ceremony began with a land acknowledgment, a peculiar choice given that former President Obama could have simply chosen not to build the presidential center on the land in the first place.

Former President Obama took it upon himself to lambast the United States for failing to live up to its ideals during the year of the country's 250th birthday, while also taking several shots at President Trump, the Democrats' favorite and increasingly tiresome political punching bag.

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BARACK OBAMA BILL CLINTON CHICAGO KAMALA HARRIS MICHELLE OBAMA

Former First Lady Michelle Obama then declared that Dreamers, illegal immigrants who benefited from the Obama administration's DACA program, are the "beating heart of this country." She went on to take several shots at President Trump as well.

In other words, the opening ceremony did little to ease the nation's political divisions, as Democrats once again seemed unable to express much admiration for the country just weeks before it celebrates its 250th birthday.

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