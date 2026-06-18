The Obama Presidential Center's Opening Ceremony Was a Complete Mess

The Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony took place on Thursday, as the Obamas, the Clintons, and former Vice President Kamala Harris attended what ultimately became a left-wing groveling contest.

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NEW: Former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, George Bush and Bill Clinton celebrate the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/x8Dp541DGp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 18, 2026

Speakers delivered remarks in front of the library, a structure that has been widely criticized as an eyesore on Chicago's South Side. The ceremony began with a land acknowledgment, a peculiar choice given that former President Obama could have simply chosen not to build the presidential center on the land in the first place.

The Obama Center ceremony begins with a "stolen land acknowledgment" pic.twitter.com/msQdnfCbmI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 18, 2026

Former President Obama took it upon himself to lambast the United States for failing to live up to its ideals during the year of the country's 250th birthday, while also taking several shots at President Trump, the Democrats' favorite and increasingly tiresome political punching bag.

Obama: In forming our union, the founders felt terribly short of the declaration's promise, leaving slavery intact, allowing states to restrict the franchise to white men who owned property. But in drafting a constitution and a bill of rights, they did have the foresight, the… pic.twitter.com/jFv2cJjUIH — Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026

Barack Obama, whose administration spied on Trump's campaign in 2016 and fabricated a conspiracy about him colluding with Russia, says it's incredibly important to have a "peaceful transfer of power after the people of spoken." pic.twitter.com/oOzc1rOf1d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 18, 2026

Former First Lady Michelle Obama then declared that Dreamers, illegal immigrants who benefited from the Obama administration's DACA program, are the "beating heart of this country." She went on to take several shots at President Trump as well.

Michelle Obama: "Dreamers aren't Americans too. They are America. They are the beating heart of this country. They are us and we are them..."



A "dreamer" was just arrested for plotting a terrorist attack at the White House UFC fight. pic.twitter.com/xBNxvtrObk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 18, 2026

Hillary Clinton really like the peace prize line pic.twitter.com/m8CZw0C5Ky — Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026

In other words, the opening ceremony did little to ease the nation's political divisions, as Democrats once again seemed unable to express much admiration for the country just weeks before it celebrates its 250th birthday.

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