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Roy Cooper Is Blaming Washington DC for Rising Energy Costs. His Own Record Doesn't Look So Good.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 09, 2026 1:15 PM
Roy Cooper Is Blaming Washington DC for Rising Energy Costs. His Own Record Doesn't Look So Good.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

North Carolina Democrat Roy Cooper, running to flip a Senate seat, has launched a “Make Stuff Cost Less” initiative, blaming Washington, D.C., for rising energy prices and other costs. But his own record on “making stuff cost less,” especially on energy policy, is questionable.

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"North Carolina families are being squeezed by energy costs that climb higher and higher each year. Electricity bills in North Carolina have risen 22 percent since 2020 with further increases on the horizon. Roy Cooper will work to deliver common-sense solutions that cut costs and protect families from being ripped off," Cooper's campaign website states

While Cooper is quick to point fingers elsewhere, the reality is that he’s also tied to the very rate increases he now criticizes. 

During his tenure, North Carolina’s Utilities Commission approved a series of Duke Energy rate hikes that raised electricity costs by roughly 15 percent for North Carolina customers, with increases in certain areas reaching about 17 percent.

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2026 ELECTIONS ENERGY NORTH CAROLINA ROY COOPER SENATE

In August 2023, the commission approved multi-year rate plans for Duke Energy subsidiaries, phasing in higher rates through the year 2026. And these approvals came from a commission whose members were hand-picked by the governor, meaning Cooper’s own picks are the main driver of the issues he now seeks to solve.

This comes as Cooper holds a significant, nearly 10-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in the state's Senate race. 

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