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Tipsheet

Roy Cooper Has a Terrible Record on Public Safety and Illegal Immigration

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 03, 2026 2:00 PM
Roy Cooper Has a Terrible Record on Public Safety and Illegal Immigration
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Roy Cooper is running for Senate in North Carolina and asking voters for their trust despite a record that many view as a failure. As governor, Cooper oversaw a state that encouraged local law enforcement to decline working with federal immigration enforcement and even failed to properly prosecute dangerous criminals.

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Here's a prime example.

Jasmine Rodriguez Villareal, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and indicted on three counts of trafficking opium and heroin, drugs that contributed to tens of thousands of deaths in North Carolina during Cooper’s tenure from 2017 to 2024. She was also charged with selling heroin and possession of a stolen firearm. Despite the charges against Villareal, a district attorney appointed during Cooper’s administration dismissed several of them, allowing her to ultimately walk free.

And this occurred even though Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had filed several detainers to collect Villareal, which were denied by the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

"Villareal should have been locked up and deported," NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said in a statement. "But Roy Cooper's sanctuary policies and soft-on-crime regime allowed this dangerous criminal to continue injecting poison into North Carolina's communities."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MICHAEL WHATLEY NORTH CAROLINA

And despite his atrocious record, Roy Cooper currently holds a sizeable lead in the Senate race against Republican Michael Whatley, with polling typically showing him ahead by roughly 10 points. Why he currently holds an advantage is anyone's guess, as Cooper has consistently shown that his loyalties don't lie with the people of North Carolina.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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