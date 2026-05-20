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James Talarico Is Your Typical DEI Democrat, He Hates White People

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 20, 2026 1:45 PM
James Talarico Is Your Typical DEI Democrat, He Hates White People
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

In the key 2026 Texas Senate race, all eyes are turning to James Talarico, the Democrat candidate, and the left's version of a Christian who some laughably say could represent the new style of Democrat, aimed at appealing to independents and religious voters.

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However, he is simply a rebranded version of radical Democrats under Biden, a self-described progressive who has no problem criticizing white Americans in ways they say are based on little else beyond their skin color.

"White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems," Talarico wrote on X in 2020. "We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious."

"The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter."

He has also once argued that George Floyd’s death was driven solely by racism and suggested that if Floyd had been a blonde salon owner, he might not have died.

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BLACK LIVES MATTER DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS WOKE JAMES TALARICO

He even claimed that simply because he had white skin, he was "susceptible" to being radicalized by white supremacists.

"Thankfully, I was exposed to diversity at a young age and explicitly taught the values of equality, inclusion, and justice," he wrote on X. "But not every young white boy is so lucky."

He also managed to combine two of the Democrats’ favorite talking points into a single post, criticizing websites like YouTube, Parler, and 4chan for profiting off young white men while also radicalizing them at the same time. Blaming both racism and corporate greed at once.

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This comes as Talarico recently campaigned with Texas state House Representative Gene Wu, who earlier this year made controversial remarks calling on non-white groups to “take over” the United States, whatever that means.

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The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
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