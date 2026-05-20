James Talarico Is Your Typical DEI Democrat, He Hates White People

In the key 2026 Texas Senate race, all eyes are turning to James Talarico, the Democrat candidate, and the left's version of a Christian who some laughably say could represent the new style of Democrat, aimed at appealing to independents and religious voters.

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However, he is simply a rebranded version of radical Democrats under Biden, a self-described progressive who has no problem criticizing white Americans in ways they say are based on little else beyond their skin color.

"White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems," Talarico wrote on X in 2020. "We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious."

"The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter."

White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 8, 2020

He has also once argued that George Floyd’s death was driven solely by racism and suggested that if Floyd had been a blonde salon owner, he might not have died.

Where are the anti-government protestors when a black man is killed by the state?



Where are the freedom-defenders when a black man is murdered by police?



Where are the liberty-lovers when a black man is denied his right to life?



If only #GeorgeFloyd was a blonde salon owner... — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 29, 2020

He even claimed that simply because he had white skin, he was "susceptible" to being radicalized by white supremacists.

"Thankfully, I was exposed to diversity at a young age and explicitly taught the values of equality, inclusion, and justice," he wrote on X. "But not every young white boy is so lucky."

There but for the grace of God go I.



As a white man, I’m susceptible to the same radicalization. Thankfully, I was exposed to diversity at a young age and explicitly taught the values of equality, inclusion, and justice.



But not every young white boy is so lucky. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) March 18, 2021

He also managed to combine two of the Democrats’ favorite talking points into a single post, criticizing websites like YouTube, Parler, and 4chan for profiting off young white men while also radicalizing them at the same time. Blaming both racism and corporate greed at once.

Platforms like YouTube, 4chan, and Parlor are radicalizing an entire generation of white boys.



These sites stoke hate for profit. Their algorithms quickly escalate content from funny memes to white nationalist propaganda.



As an educator, I believe our public schools must act. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) March 18, 2021

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This comes as Talarico recently campaigned with Texas state House Representative Gene Wu, who earlier this year made controversial remarks calling on non-white groups to “take over” the United States, whatever that means.

It was great to welcome @jamestalarico to Houston today. I greatly appreciate Talarico for hosting an #AAPI listening session. Asian Americans need a fighter in the Senate. Let’s go! #txlege pic.twitter.com/rXhjKABIMF — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 20, 2026

Rep. Gene Wu (D) goes mask off:



"Non-whites share the same oppressor and we are the majority now. We can take over this country." pic.twitter.com/CrxsPqlkLI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2026

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