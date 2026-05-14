Fentanyl Playground: LA Is a Walking Campaign Ad for Spencer Pratt

Why Thomas Massie's Ex-Girlfriend Came Forward With This Hush Money Story
Why Thomas Massie's Ex-Girlfriend Came Forward With This Hush Money Story
New Dem Survey Is a Middle Finger to Black Voters
New Dem Survey Is a Middle Finger to Black Voters
These Students Want to Cancel a Speaker for Not Being Part of Their Cult
These Students Want to Cancel a Speaker for Not Being Part of Their...
Bill Cassidy Goes After His Trump-Endorsed Opponent Over DEI – It's Not Going How He Hoped
Bill Cassidy Goes After His Trump-Endorsed Opponent Over DEI – It's Not Going...
Three Reasons Why Virginia’s Redistricting Amendment Should Fail
Three Reasons Why Virginia’s Redistricting Amendment Should Fail
VIP
Mall Brats
Mall Brats
The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats
The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats
Here's Why a Disabled Woman Is Suing the City of Portland
Here's Why a Disabled Woman Is Suing the City of Portland
VIP
We Now Know Why Brigitte Macron Slapped the French President Last Year
We Now Know Why Brigitte Macron Slapped the French President Last Year
Nick Shirley Went to Cuba to Investigate Life Under Communism. Here's What He Saw.
Nick Shirley Went to Cuba to Investigate Life Under Communism. Here's What He...
Jim Jordan Torches Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Over Quiet Website Change on Immigration Policy
Jim Jordan Torches Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Over Quiet Website Change on Immigration...
Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened.
Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened.
Former Michigan National Guard Member Arrested for Plotting ISIS-Inspired Attack on Military Base
Former Michigan National Guard Member Arrested for Plotting ISIS-Inspired Attack on Milita...
Trump Has the Cards for an AI Deal With China
Trump Has the Cards for an AI Deal With China
Tipsheet

Fentanyl Playground: LA Is a Walking Campaign Ad for Spencer Pratt

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 14, 2026 3:45 PM
Fentanyl Playground: LA Is a Walking Campaign Ad for Spencer Pratt
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Spencer Pratt continues to hammer incumbent Mayor Karen Bass point after point, as Los Angeles itself increasingly appears to serve as a walking campaign ad for the Republican mayoral candidate. 

Advertisement

In a new video, Pratt filmed himself outside a public park in Los Angeles, where, instead of children playing, he found a scene of decay. The playground sat neglected, its structures covered in leaves and debris, while remnants of homeless encampments and signs of drug activity surrounded the area. Even worse, homeless camps had been set up around the park itself, creating the kind of environment that likely left parents feeling that the area was no longer safe for their children to enjoy.

This comes as Pratt now stands within single digits of overtaking Mayor Karen Bass in the most recent polling, lagging behind only eight percent.

Recommended

Nick Shirley Went to Cuba to Investigate Life Under Communism. Here's What He Saw. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS HOMELESSNESS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

Bass and fellow Democrat, L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has struggled to compete with Pratt’s passionate style and effective campaign, as both are increasingly being pressed to confront the fact that the city’s deteriorating condition stems from their own policies. Even if they refuse to accept that framing, it is becoming increasingly clear that many Angelenos may be reaching that conclusion. 

Bass and Raman have since turned to the Democrats’ familiar playbook: name-calling.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nick Shirley Went to Cuba to Investigate Life Under Communism. Here's What He Saw. Dmitri Bolt
Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
Why Thomas Massie's Ex-Girlfriend Came Forward With This Hush Money Story Matt Vespa
Bill Cassidy Goes After His Trump-Endorsed Opponent Over DEI – It's Not Going How He Hoped Jeff Charles
New Dem Survey Is a Middle Finger to Black Voters Matt Vespa
The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nick Shirley Went to Cuba to Investigate Life Under Communism. Here's What He Saw. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement