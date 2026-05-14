Fentanyl Playground: LA Is a Walking Campaign Ad for Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt continues to hammer incumbent Mayor Karen Bass point after point, as Los Angeles itself increasingly appears to serve as a walking campaign ad for the Republican mayoral candidate.

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In a new video, Pratt filmed himself outside a public park in Los Angeles, where, instead of children playing, he found a scene of decay. The playground sat neglected, its structures covered in leaves and debris, while remnants of homeless encampments and signs of drug activity surrounded the area. Even worse, homeless camps had been set up around the park itself, creating the kind of environment that likely left parents feeling that the area was no longer safe for their children to enjoy.

🚨 Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt DROPS a DEVASTATING bombshell on Karen Bass, straight from a children's playground filled with DRUGS



"Look at this. That's an encampment where fentanyl addicts and dealers post up. That's the PARK." 🤯



"When you can’t even drive to… pic.twitter.com/RiN8pGshnI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 14, 2026

This comes as Pratt now stands within single digits of overtaking Mayor Karen Bass in the most recent polling, lagging behind only eight percent.

NEW: Spencer Pratt is suddenly within single digits of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, with new polling showing the former reality TV star and independent candidate gaining 12 points since March.



The Emerson poll has Bass at 30%, Pratt at 22%, and socialist-linked Nithya Raman at 19%… pic.twitter.com/FX6JJsJFnl — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2026

Bass and fellow Democrat, L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has struggled to compete with Pratt’s passionate style and effective campaign, as both are increasingly being pressed to confront the fact that the city’s deteriorating condition stems from their own policies. Even if they refuse to accept that framing, it is becoming increasingly clear that many Angelenos may be reaching that conclusion.

Bass and Raman have since turned to the Democrats’ familiar playbook: name-calling.

LA mayoral candidate Nithya Raman says @spencerpratt represents “fascism."



This stuff is all they have. Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/17kpPNt0Vt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 12, 2026

LA Mayor Karen Bass claims @spencerpratt’s viral campaign ads are “taking a violent turn."



“When your messages are so hateful, or when you demonize people, then you do provoke people who are unstable, and you can jeopardize people's safety."



The ads have been inventive,… https://t.co/wRIb6ACo7r pic.twitter.com/h8Ihs8u1q5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2026

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