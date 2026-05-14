Jim Jordan Torches Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Over Quiet Website Change on Immigration Policy

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, who is currently seeking re-election, after he changed language on his campaign website regarding whether he considers immigration status in charging criminal or in plea agreements.

Advertisement

That update, however, came only after Descano was called to testify before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Integrity, Security, and Enforcement regarding sanctuary policies.

🚨WATCH: @Jim_Jordan GRILLS Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano about editing his campaign website shortly after being called to testify about sanctuary policies.



"If you're proud of your policies, why did you change your website? ... It had been up for six… pic.twitter.com/SfD7bHxGqT — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) May 14, 2026

"Why did you change your website?" Rep. Jordan asked.

"Well, sir, because the website is not my policy," Descano replied. "My policy..."

"I think the voters might be interested in that," Jordan said. "This is your campaign website where you said our office will take immigration consequences into account when making charging and plea decisions. Immigration consequences were certainly part of the game here, part of the issue here with Mr. Morales-Ortiz."

"No, they weren't. They absolutely were not. You are assuming something that is, in fact, untrue because you are misrepresenting my policies. My policies do not say that we do not prosecute people because of their immigration status."

"Well, if you're proud of your policies, why did you change your website?"

"Because that's not my policy. As I told you, sir, that is a campaign statement that I made before I was Commonwealth Secretary."

"It had been up for six years, a week after we sent you a letter saying we want you to come testify, shazam, you change it. Is that coincidental?" Jordan pressed.

"Because I could not believe that people were so obtuse that they could not realize what the difference between a campaign statement and an actual office policy is," Descano said.

"So when you make campaign statements, those aren't true? You're not being honest with your voters?"

"That's not what I'm saying at all, sir."

"Sure sounded like it."

Today's hearing, titled “Restoring Integrity and Security to the Visa Process,” is set to investigate recent activity on immigration enforcement, sanctuary jurisdictions, and border security.

Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, unlike Descano, used his testimony to criticize sanctuary policies, arguing that they have needlessly endangered Virginians.

Jason Miyares calls out the sanctuary policies of Fairfax County and the victims who have been harmed and killed as a result of them while Fairfax DA Steve Descano sits next to him visibly uncomfortable and shaking his head. pic.twitter.com/LBABcAXVqw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 14, 2026

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.