Jim Jordan Torches Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Over Quiet Website Change on Immigration Policy

Why Thomas Massie's Ex-Girlfriend Came Forward With This Hush Money Story
Why Thomas Massie's Ex-Girlfriend Came Forward With This Hush Money Story
Dem to Black Voters: We'd Screw You Over to Beat Republicans
Dem to Black Voters: We'd Screw You Over to Beat Republicans
The New York Times Might Regret Publishing That Column on Sexual Abuse in Israeli Prisons
The New York Times Might Regret Publishing That Column on Sexual Abuse in...
The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism
The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism
The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats
The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats
Here's Why a Disabled Woman Is Suing the City of Portland
Here's Why a Disabled Woman Is Suing the City of Portland
Gavin Newsom's 'Press Office' Responds to Inmate Tablet Scandal
Gavin Newsom's 'Press Office' Responds to Inmate Tablet Scandal
Mike Johnson Warns That 'Little Mamdanis' Want to Build a Socialist Utopia in the U.S.
Mike Johnson Warns That 'Little Mamdanis' Want to Build a Socialist Utopia in...
'Unprecedented Threat:' Routine Maintenance Found an IED at an Alabama Dam
'Unprecedented Threat:' Routine Maintenance Found an IED at an Alabama Dam
VIP
How Did Memorial Drive Shooter Got Gun in Heavily Regulated Massachusetts?
How Did Memorial Drive Shooter Got Gun in Heavily Regulated Massachusetts?
Fentanyl Playground: LA Is a Walking Campaign Ad for Spencer Pratt
Fentanyl Playground: LA Is a Walking Campaign Ad for Spencer Pratt
Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened.
Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened.
Here's Why Marco Rubio Has Long Been a Proponent of NATO and Why That Might Change
Here's Why Marco Rubio Has Long Been a Proponent of NATO and Why...
Democrats Are on the Wrong Side of History With AI: Fetterman Rips Into Party Over Regulatory Push
Democrats Are on the Wrong Side of History With AI: Fetterman Rips Into...
Tipsheet

Jim Jordan Torches Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Over Quiet Website Change on Immigration Policy

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 14, 2026 3:15 PM
Jim Jordan Torches Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Over Quiet Website Change on Immigration Policy
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, who is currently seeking re-election, after he changed language on his campaign website regarding whether he considers immigration status in charging criminal or in plea agreements. 

Advertisement

That update, however, came only after Descano was called to testify before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Integrity, Security, and Enforcement regarding sanctuary policies.

"Why did you change your website?" Rep. Jordan asked.

"Well, sir, because the website is not my policy," Descano replied. "My policy..."

"I think the voters might be interested in that," Jordan said. "This is your campaign website where you said our office will take immigration consequences into account when making charging and plea decisions. Immigration consequences were certainly part of the game here, part of the issue here with Mr. Morales-Ortiz."

"No, they weren't. They absolutely were not. You are assuming something that is, in fact, untrue because you are misrepresenting my policies. My policies do not say that we do not prosecute people because of their immigration status."

"Well, if you're proud of your policies, why did you change your website?"

"Because that's not my policy. As I told you, sir, that is a campaign statement that I made before I was Commonwealth Secretary."

"It had been up for six years, a week after we sent you a letter saying we want you to come testify, shazam, you change it. Is that coincidental?" Jordan pressed.

Recommended

Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SANCTUARY CITIES STEVE SCALISE

"Because I could not believe that people were so obtuse that they could not realize what the difference between a campaign statement and an actual office policy is," Descano said.

"So when you make campaign statements, those aren't true? You're not being honest with your voters?"

"That's not what I'm saying at all, sir."

"Sure sounded like it."

Today's hearing, titled “Restoring Integrity and Security to the Visa Process,” is set to investigate recent activity on immigration enforcement, sanctuary jurisdictions, and border security. 

Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, unlike Descano, used his testimony to criticize sanctuary policies, arguing that they have needlessly endangered Virginians.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
About That Story Involving Thomas Massie Attempting to Dole Out Hush Money to an Ex-Girlfriend... Matt Vespa
The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened. Dmitri Bolt
Gavin Newsom's 'Press Office' Responds to Inmate Tablet Scandal Amy Curtis
Dem to Black Voters: We'd Screw You Over to Beat Republicans Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement