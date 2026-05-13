John Brennan Says There Is Still a 'Legion' of Intelligence Bureaucrats Working Against President Trump

The former CIA Director John Brennan revealed in an interview on MS NOW that there is a "legion" of government bureaucrats who are actively working against President Trump, as they discussed the danger of what they described as the Trump administration's weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice.

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Unbelievable. Former CIA Director John Brennan just said the quiet part out LOUD, that there are still a "legion" of bureaucrats within the intel and justice communities who are actively sabotaging the executive authority of President Trump:



"There's still a legion of… pic.twitter.com/XhBLzhy7s2 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 11, 2026

"What still exists in the system to slow that down?" the former CIA director was asked.

"I think, as Liz mentioned, there's still a legion of professionals in the law enforcement environment, the Department of Justice, as well as the CIA and other places," Brennan said. "The ones who are refusing to follow politically motivated prosecutions, those who are refusing to support any type of political activities on the part of the Trump administration that are inconsistent with the authorities, the responsibilities of the intelligence community, law enforcement community, and Department of Justice."

It remains unclear what exactly the former CIA director is referring to.

This comes as Brennan remains at the center of controversy surrounding allegations related to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, with Republicans continuing to call for investigations into his role in how the intelligence community handled the matter. According to Reuters, the FBI has begun examining the actions of CIA personnel involved in the intelligence assessment that concluded Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election in ways that benefited Donald Trump.

That assessment went on to fuel claims from many Democrats, some of which persist today, that President Trump was a Russian agent.

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