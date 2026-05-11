The Secretary of War Just Announced Another Investigation Into AZ Senator Mark Kelly

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, announced on Wednesday that he is launching a new investigation into a member of the "Seditious Six," Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, after he allegedly leaked classified information on CBS's Face the Nation.

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"'Captain' Mark Kelly strikes again. Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a 'CLASSIFIED' Pentagon briefing he received," Hegseth wrote on X. "Did he violate his oath…again? DeptofWar legal counsel will review."

“Captain” Mark Kelly strikes again.



Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a *CLASSIFIED* Pentagon briefing he received.



Did he violate his oath…again? @DeptofWar legal counsel will review. https://t.co/mPBZHxZqpr — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 10, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! SecWar Pete Hegseth has just opened a Pentagon legal investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly for possibly OPENLY LEAKING a *classified* briefing on CBS' Face The Nation



The topic was US weapons stockpiles — info that could help OUR ENEMIES



EXPEL HIM! Traitor!



HEGSETH:… pic.twitter.com/NEMdqPHBdk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

That classified information the senator allegedly leaked reportedly concerned American munitions stockpiles, how depleted they were, how long it would take to replenish them, and how that could affect a future conflict with the United States’ chief rival, China.

This comes just months after the Department of War opened an investigation into Sen. Kelly after he, along with several of his Democratic colleagues, called on American servicemembers to disobey “illegal orders,” though they did not cite any specific examples. The remarks came shortly after President Trump began deploying National Guardsmen to major U.S. cities in an effort to bring down skyrocketing crime rates. The group of Democrats became known as the “Seditious Six.”

The Secretary of War, in particular, sought to investigate Sen. Kelly, given his prior service as a U.S. Navy captain and combat pilot. The effort reportedly aimed not only to pursue accountability but also to potentially review his rank and pension, following the president's denunciation of the group as traitors.

However, that investigation was halted by a judge, and no demotion was ultimately carried out. It remains unclear whether the matter will proceed any differently going forward.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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