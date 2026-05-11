Here Is Spencer Pratt's Plan for the City's Rampant Crime If He's Elected Mayor

Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt unveiled his plan to crack down on the rampant crime, drug abuse, and lawlessness plaguing one of America’s most iconic cities.

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His strategy would involve posting signs across Los Angeles, warning criminals that a new mayor is in town and they have only a few weeks to clean up their act before Pratt drops the hammer, unleashing a massive law enforcement crackdown on the city’s criminals.

He added that he may be forced to bring in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of his crackdown, arguing that the horrendous conditions in the city’s worst homeless encampments have allowed medieval diseases to spread unchecked.

🚨 JUST IN: LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt announces Los Angeles criminals and homeless degenerates will have 2-3 WEEKS after he gets into office before MASS ARRESTS ensue



"First 3 weeks: signups, no nakedness, no drug use, no robbing, no dog abuse."



Love this guy MORE AND… pic.twitter.com/exoqW3j28e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

"First three weeks, signs up across the city, no more nakedness, no more drug use, no more robbing, no more burning dogs in the street, no more dog abuse," Pratt said. "On every sign, everywhere. So we're going to go around, we're going to warn everybody, hey, got three more weeks of this. Clock's ticking."

"Just telling everyone, so the people that are aware, they're like, oh, wow, there's a new mayor in town. They may start leaving. And then, when the three weeks, or maybe we'll even do two weeks, maybe people will want it faster. And then once we start enforcing the laws, boom, streets will be back," he continued.

"You know who else I'm going to bring in? The CDC, because there's medieval diseases in these encampments. They're not swabbing these encampments. They're not swabbing the streets. People are just living in feces, drug use, and dogs burning, and bodies. We need these streets cleaned."

This comes as Pratt has emerged as a major presence in the Los Angeles mayoral race, relentlessly going after both incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and socialist LA City Councilwoman Nithya Raman in the mayoral debate, refusing to let them escape the harsh realities of their progressive policies.

Spencer Pratt takes down Socialist councilwoman Nithya Raman:



“I’ll go below the freeway tomorrow with her to find some of these people she’s going to ‘offer treatment’ to. She’s going to get stabbed in the neck. They don’t want a bed—they want fentanyl.” pic.twitter.com/7uzpQQ3Zww — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 7, 2026

Although he doesn't lead in the polls, his message is drawing the attention of many dissatisfied Angelinos.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR WINNER ODDS (+/- change from 1 month ago):



Karen Bass: 48% (+15%)

Spencer Pratt: 34% (+20%)

Nithya Raman: 19% (-32%) pic.twitter.com/c1tkybPnze — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) May 9, 2026

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