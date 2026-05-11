VIP
Californias Have Learned Nothing
Californias Have Learned Nothing
Watch DC's Mayor Get Booed While Giving Graduation Speech at Howard University
Watch DC's Mayor Get Booed While Giving Graduation Speech at Howard University
This New Jersey Trans Inmate Lawsuit Is Insane
This New Jersey Trans Inmate Lawsuit Is Insane
Roy Cooper Faces New Questions Over Duke Energy, Solar Company Ties
Roy Cooper Faces New Questions Over Duke Energy, Solar Company Ties
Oregon's Department of Revenue Stole $20K From a California Woman
Oregon's Department of Revenue Stole $20K From a California Woman
Democrats Suddenly Forgot About the Separation of Church and State
Democrats Suddenly Forgot About the Separation of Church and State
Secretary of War Hegseth Is Slamming Mark Kelly Again. Here's Why.
Secretary of War Hegseth Is Slamming Mark Kelly Again. Here's Why.
Why Dems Ignore Rules
Why Dems Ignore Rules
VIP
Georgia Mom Wants Answers After Child Suspended for Lego 'Gun'
Georgia Mom Wants Answers After Child Suspended for Lego 'Gun'
Scott Jennings Says Democrats Only Have One Standard Now: Are You Radical Enough
Scott Jennings Says Democrats Only Have One Standard Now: Are You Radical Enough
AOC Just Said the American Revolution Was About Fighting Against...What?
AOC Just Said the American Revolution Was About Fighting Against...What?
Netanyahu Reveals the Massive Change He Wants to Make in Israel’s Relationship With America
Netanyahu Reveals the Massive Change He Wants to Make in Israel’s Relationship With...
The Spencer Pratt Effect: One Candidate Backs Out of a Debate, the Other Abandons Defunding the Police
The Spencer Pratt Effect: One Candidate Backs Out of a Debate, the Other...
The Secretary of War Just Announced Another Investigation Into AZ Senator Mark Kelly
The Secretary of War Just Announced Another Investigation Into AZ Senator Mark Kelly
Tipsheet

Here Is Spencer Pratt's Plan for the City's Rampant Crime If He's Elected Mayor

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 11, 2026 11:00 AM
Here Is Spencer Pratt's Plan for the City's Rampant Crime If He's Elected Mayor
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt unveiled his plan to crack down on the rampant crime, drug abuse, and lawlessness plaguing one of America’s most iconic cities.

Advertisement

His strategy would involve posting signs across Los Angeles, warning criminals that a new mayor is in town and they have only a few weeks to clean up their act before Pratt drops the hammer, unleashing a massive law enforcement crackdown on the city’s criminals. 

He added that he may be forced to bring in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of his crackdown, arguing that the horrendous conditions in the city’s worst homeless encampments have allowed medieval diseases to spread unchecked.

"First three weeks, signs up across the city, no more nakedness, no more drug use, no more robbing, no more burning dogs in the street, no more dog abuse," Pratt said. "On every sign, everywhere. So we're going to go around, we're going to warn everybody, hey, got three more weeks of this. Clock's ticking." 

"Just telling everyone, so the people that are aware, they're like, oh, wow, there's a new mayor in town. They may start leaving. And then, when the three weeks, or maybe we'll even do two weeks, maybe people will want it faster. And then once we start enforcing the laws, boom, streets will be back," he continued. 

Recommended

Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES REPUBLICAN PARTY

"You know who else I'm going to bring in? The CDC, because there's medieval diseases in these encampments. They're not swabbing these encampments. They're not swabbing the streets. People are just living in feces, drug use, and dogs burning, and bodies. We need these streets cleaned."

This comes as Pratt has emerged as a major presence in the Los Angeles mayoral race, relentlessly going after both incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and socialist LA City Councilwoman Nithya Raman in the mayoral debate, refusing to let them escape the harsh realities of their progressive policies. 

Although he doesn't lead in the polls, his message is drawing the attention of many dissatisfied Angelinos.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
Democrats Suddenly Forgot About the Separation of Church and State Amy Curtis
The Spencer Pratt Effect: One Candidate Backs Out of a Debate, the Other Abandons Defunding the Police Dmitri Bolt
After Redistricting Win, Tennessee State Rep. Deborah Moody Needs Protection From the Tolerant Left Amy Curtis
Watch DC's Mayor Get Booed While Giving Graduation Speech at Howard University Jeff Charles
AOC Just Said the American Revolution Was About Fighting Against...What? Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement