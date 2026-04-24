The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks

The Trump administration announced Friday that U.S. officials will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with Iranian officials in an effort to negotiate a possible end to the war, as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and shipping continues to cripple the regime’s economy.

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President Trump will be sending special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Vice President JD Vance, who led the U.S. team during the last round of negotiations, could also be brought in if Iran demonstrates a willingness to reach a serious agreement.

🚨 IRAN JUST GOT EXPOSED BEGGING TO MEET



Karoline Leavitt confirms: Iranians REACHED OUT to him and asked for a meeting in Pakistan



Now Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will surge to the region — JD VANCE on standby 🔥



Time for an AMERICA FIRST deal! pic.twitter.com/V60OB2iXap — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 24, 2026

🚨 IRAN IS DESPERATE AND READY TO MEET IN PAKISTAN



President Trump is reportedly planning to DEPLOY Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Pakistan — CNN



Trump’s pressure is WORKING 🔥



Vance isn’t reportedly part of… pic.twitter.com/9CYI4r09lD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 24, 2026

Trump is sending Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran’s foreign minister this weekend.



JD Vance won’t attend for now since Iran’s parliament speaker isn’t going, but he’s on standby if talks advance.



Source: CNN — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 24, 2026

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad tonight, though Iranian officials are denying that the visit is connected to talks with the United States, insisting they are only meeting with Pakistani officials. Pakistani officials, however, have described the trip as a step toward restarting peace talks.

BREAKING: Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi will arrive in Islamabad tonight, but a senior Iranian source says there will be "no Iran-US talks," only bilateral meetings with Pakistan, contradicting Bloomberg, CNN, and Pakistani officials who all say the visit is "a step toward… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 24, 2026

A delegation from Iran led by the Foreign Minister of the Islamic regime, Abbas Araghchi, is set to arrive in Pakistan today for another round of talks with the United States, according to Reuters, citing a source. pic.twitter.com/jqpUTwIdDJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 24, 2026

This comes as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth provided an update on the situation in Iran, Friday morning, as the regime continues to make moves in desperation.

🚨 HEGSETH TO TEHRAN: YOU’RE FINISHED



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth just delivered a brutal message to the Iranian regime:



“The blockade is tightening by the hour. We are in total control — nothing in, nothing out.

Iran’s battered military, especially the IRGC, has been… pic.twitter.com/iySOqx3EQU — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 24, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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