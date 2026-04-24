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The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 24, 2026 2:15 PM
The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks
The White House

The Trump administration announced Friday that U.S. officials will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with Iranian officials in an effort to negotiate a possible end to the war, as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and shipping continues to cripple the regime’s economy.

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President Trump will be sending special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Vice President JD Vance, who led the U.S. team during the last round of negotiations, could also be brought in if Iran demonstrates a willingness to reach a serious agreement.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad tonight, though Iranian officials are denying that the visit is connected to talks with the United States, insisting they are only meeting with Pakistani officials. Pakistani officials, however, have described the trip as a step toward restarting peace talks.

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Related:

IRAN JD VANCE PAKISTAN PETE HEGSETH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

This comes as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth provided an update on the situation in Iran, Friday morning, as the regime continues to make moves in desperation.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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