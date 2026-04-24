This GOP Rep Is Calling for the Pardon of the Special Forces Soldier Who Bet on the Maduro Raid

Senate GOP Has Made Their Decision on Whether They'll Nuke the Filibuster
Senate GOP Has Made Their Decision on Whether They'll Nuke the Filibuster
This House GOP Rep Is Missing...and He Represents One of the Most Competitive Districts in the Country
This House GOP Rep Is Missing...and He Represents One of the Most Competitive...
From Death Row: ‘Thank You’ From Christian Brothers Facing Execution for Their Faith
From Death Row: ‘Thank You’ From Christian Brothers Facing Execution for Their Faith
VIP
Democrats Can't Distance Themselves From Hasan Piker Now
Democrats Can't Distance Themselves From Hasan Piker Now
A North Carolina School Superintendent Sees Nothing Wrong With This LGTBQ Book for Kids
A North Carolina School Superintendent Sees Nothing Wrong With This LGTBQ Book for...
It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court
It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme...
Rich NY Writer Who Called Stealing a 'Political Protest' Melts Down When Confronted by Reporters
Rich NY Writer Who Called Stealing a 'Political Protest' Melts Down When Confronted...
Teenage Girl Suffers Concussion After Vicious Daylight Attack in NYC
Teenage Girl Suffers Concussion After Vicious Daylight Attack in NYC
A Virginia Democrat Just Proved His Party Doesn't Understand Rural America
A Virginia Democrat Just Proved His Party Doesn't Understand Rural America
Illegal Alien in Custody Following Horror Attack on Mom, Three-Year-Old Girl at San Antonio Park
Illegal Alien in Custody Following Horror Attack on Mom, Three-Year-Old Girl at San...
Australia and Sweden Teamed Up for the Most Unnecessary Scientific Study of All Time
Australia and Sweden Teamed Up for the Most Unnecessary Scientific Study of All...
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway After Massive Tornado Strikes Vance Air Force Base in Enid, OK
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway After Massive Tornado Strikes Vance Air Force Base...
Pete Hegseth Warns Our Allies That the Time for Free-Riding Is Over
Pete Hegseth Warns Our Allies That the Time for Free-Riding Is Over
Exposed: A Suspected Sex Trafficking Operation Steps From NBC, Fox News in Midtown Manhattan
Exposed: A Suspected Sex Trafficking Operation Steps From NBC, Fox News in Midtown...
Tipsheet

This GOP Rep Is Calling for the Pardon of the Special Forces Soldier Who Bet on the Maduro Raid

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 24, 2026 11:15 AM
This GOP Rep Is Calling for the Pardon of the Special Forces Soldier Who Bet on the Maduro Raid
AP Photo/John Locher

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is calling for a pardon for a special forces operator who was arrested Thursday after placing a bet on the removal of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro shortly before U.S. forces captured him in a raid earlier this year.

Advertisement

In a statement, she argued that unless the Department of Justice intends to pursue members of Congress over insider trading, individuals like him should not be singled out for punishment.

"Maybe not a popular take but I am calling for this guy to be pardoned," the congresswoman wrote in a statement. "Unless the DOJ plans on going after all the crooks in congress currently insider trading, this is simply skewed justice. There is no “justice” when guys like this get the book thrown at him yet members are illegally profiting every day."

"I don’t agree with what he did and he should be required to disgorge all the profits however, unless the DOJ plans on doing Congress next, this is not justice," she added.

Gannon Ken Van Dyke, 38, the special forces soldier in question, allegedly made $409,000 on Polymarket, a prediction betting platform, by wagering on the raid he was set to participate in. He now faces charges including unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction.

Recommended

It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DOJ MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

“Prediction markets are not a haven for using misappropriated confidential or classified information for personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said. “The defendant allegedly violated the trust placed in him by the United States Government by using classified information about a sensitive military operation to place bets on the timing and outcome of that very operation, all to turn a profit. That is clear insider trading and is illegal under federal law. Those entrusted to safeguard our nation’s secrets have a duty to protect them and our armed service members, and not to use that information for personal financial gain. Our Office will continue to hold accountable those who misuse confidential or classified information in a way that undermines and exploits our national security.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court Amy Curtis
Rich NY Writer Who Called Stealing a 'Political Protest' Melts Down When Confronted by Reporters Amy Curtis
Pseudo-Heroes Victor Davis Hanson
Senate GOP Has Made Their Decision on Whether They'll Nuke the Filibuster Matt Vespa
Teenage Girl Suffers Concussion After Vicious Daylight Attack in NYC Amy Curtis
Exposed: A Suspected Sex Trafficking Operation Steps From NBC, Fox News in Midtown Manhattan Kyle Olson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court Amy Curtis
Advertisement