This GOP Rep Is Calling for the Pardon of the Special Forces Soldier Who Bet on the Maduro Raid

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is calling for a pardon for a special forces operator who was arrested Thursday after placing a bet on the removal of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro shortly before U.S. forces captured him in a raid earlier this year.

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In a statement, she argued that unless the Department of Justice intends to pursue members of Congress over insider trading, individuals like him should not be singled out for punishment.

NEW: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna calls for the pardon of the special forces soldier who made $400,000 betting on the capture of Maduro.



“Unless the DOJ plans on going after all the crooks in congress currently insider trading, this is simply skewed justice.”



“There is no "justice"… https://t.co/yjdbOrhRWz pic.twitter.com/MnlDCrT8l7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2026

"Maybe not a popular take but I am calling for this guy to be pardoned," the congresswoman wrote in a statement. "Unless the DOJ plans on going after all the crooks in congress currently insider trading, this is simply skewed justice. There is no “justice” when guys like this get the book thrown at him yet members are illegally profiting every day."

"I don’t agree with what he did and he should be required to disgorge all the profits however, unless the DOJ plans on doing Congress next, this is not justice," she added.

Maybe not a popular take but I am calling for this guy to be pardoned. Unless the DOJ plans on going after all the crooks in congress currently insider trading, this is simply skewed justice. There is no “justice” when guys like this get the book thrown at him yet members are… https://t.co/b5hFXY3Ryp — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 23, 2026

Gannon Ken Van Dyke, 38, the special forces soldier in question, allegedly made $409,000 on Polymarket, a prediction betting platform, by wagering on the raid he was set to participate in. He now faces charges including unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction.

“Prediction markets are not a haven for using misappropriated confidential or classified information for personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said. “The defendant allegedly violated the trust placed in him by the United States Government by using classified information about a sensitive military operation to place bets on the timing and outcome of that very operation, all to turn a profit. That is clear insider trading and is illegal under federal law. Those entrusted to safeguard our nation’s secrets have a duty to protect them and our armed service members, and not to use that information for personal financial gain. Our Office will continue to hold accountable those who misuse confidential or classified information in a way that undermines and exploits our national security.”

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