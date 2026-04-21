President Trump Just Extended the Iran Ceasefire

The Iran ceasefire has been extended, with President Trump saying the regime is too fractured for meaningful negotiations. He said Iranian officials have asked the U.S. to hold off on further military action until they can present a single, unified proposal, and that he agreed to the request.

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In the meantime, the U.S. blockade of Iranian ships and ports will remain in place.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump EXTENDS the Iran ceasefire and KEEPS the US blockade going after they flaked on Wednesday peace talks



Iran is getting CHOKED OFF daily still!



"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the… pic.twitter.com/RgVrxAaYH0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 21, 2026

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," the presient wrote on Truth Social. "I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This follows a previous extension that added one day to the original two-week ceasefire, setting it to expire Wednesday, with President Trump warning the Iranian regime that another extension was unlikely.

However, on Tuesday, just hours before U.S. and Iranian negotiating teams were set to meet in Pakistan, and as Iran showed signs of wavering, the U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, canceled their plan to meet in Islamabad, Pakistan.

🚨 JD VANCE IS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP after the trip is DELAYED



Iran is giving indications they will FLAKE from peace talks, and the ceasefire is mere HOURS from expiring!



"The city of Islamabad has been preparing, security has tightened."



"The window is getting narrower for… pic.twitter.com/oumUbw68A0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 21, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: VP JD Vance's peace talks trip with Iran to Pakistan has been INDEFINITELY POSTPONED — AP and Axios



Absolutely ENORMOUS screwup on the IRGC's part if this holds.



Are they begging for bridge and power plant to pan out?



The radical voices in Iran's government are now… pic.twitter.com/0TOBdbSm3k — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 21, 2026

It remains unclear how much time the fractured Iranian regime will have to form a unified proposal, or whether the current ceasefire extension will continue indefinitely.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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