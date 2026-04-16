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Tipsheet

Stephen Miller Goes Off on the United States' Supposed NATO Allies

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 16, 2026 10:00 AM
Stephen Miller Goes Off on the United States' Supposed NATO Allies
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller criticized U.S. NATO allies on Thursday, accusing them of overreliance on American military power. 

He argued that these nations have been able to sustain expansive welfare programs while depending on U.S. defense, yet have declined to provide support during Operation Epic Fury. The Trump administration has expressed frustration over this stance, particularly as Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has a greater impact on Europe than on the United States, and as Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities currently pose a more immediate threat to Europe.

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"A nuclear-armed Iran, an Iran with medium-range or long-range ballistic missiles tipped with nuclear warheads, is a direct threat to every capital in Europe," Miller explained. "We are doing this not only in defense of America but in defense of the free world. And NATO doesn't want to help, NATO doesn't want to assist. The same NATO that the United States has been subsidizing with our taxpayer dollars for generations, the entire European welfare state was built off the backs of American military might. We invested in our military while they invested in their welfare state. And their long weekends and their long holidays all paid for by us, by our soldiers, by our Marines, by our airmen, our sailors."

"And President Trump has said the free ride is over," he declared.

This comes as President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last week to not only express their frustration but also to consider leaving the military alliance. 

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European allies have not only refused to assist in the Iran conflict, but some have actively impeded U.S. capabilities, denying the military use of their airspace, as many in Europe push for a more Eurocentric NATO. 

Just days ago, European leaders signaled a willingness to let third-world countries like Iran dictate their energy usage. The President of the European Commission stated that, due to reduced energy supplies following the Strait of Hormuz closure, Europeans would be asked to reduce their energy usage.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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