Gavin Newsom Claims He’s 'Leading the Charge' Against Fraud in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking to take credit for “leading the charge” against fraud in his state after Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference Thursday outlining efforts to investigate hospice fraud. However, after years of investigation, those efforts have resulted in just five arrests, a minuscule number compared to the scale of alleged fraud uncovered by others.

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California AG Rob Bonta just admitted his office has been "working on" hospice fraud for years, yet only now announces five arrests after raiding ten spots.



Democrats ONLY act when left with no other choices.



Why did it take YEARS to effectuate just FIVE arrests? pic.twitter.com/rV2ga7t1eZ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 9, 2026

"California is again leading the charge against large-scale identity theft and hospice fraud," Newsom wrote in a post on X. "Today, we're taking decisive action against 14 providers who tried using stolen identities to bill Medi-Cal for nonexistent hospice services."

California is again leading the charge against large-scale identity theft and hospice fraud.



Today, we're taking decisive action against 14 providers who tried using stolen identities to bill Medi-Cal for nonexistent hospice services. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) April 9, 2026

"Last week, Governor Newsom denied that widespread fraud was occurring in his state," senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, Christopher Rufo, wrote in response. "Now, he's trying to claim credit for fighting it. Totally incoherent—he is clearly worried that fraud will sink him."

Last week, Governor Newsom denied that widespread fraud was occurring in his state. Now, he's trying to claim credit for fighting it. Totally incoherent—he is clearly worried that fraud will sink him. https://t.co/r03nAo4v1Y — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 9, 2026

Newsom's press office then responded to Rufo.

"The Governor never denied fraud was happening, he repeatedly said if there is fraud he would partner to fight it," his press office wrote. "Fighting fraud has been something the Governor has taken seriously for years, people can see the results here: http://StopFraud.CA.Gov. What the Governor won’t entertain is people making baseless claims with no data or evidence and misleading people for the sole purpose of pushing a political agenda. Is lying and pushing made up numbers a form of fraud?"

The Governor never denied fraud was happening, he repeatedly said if there is fraud he would partner to fight it.



Last month: https://t.co/iGUFlXLG1F



Two months ago: https://t.co/mg3iqNp4kJ



And three months ago: https://t.co/JtWolsixS2



Fighting fraud has been something the… https://t.co/vyiaYiROSG — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 10, 2026

Yet the governor’s record remains shaky. His efforts to root out fraud within a vast, well-funded social safety net, overseen by an expansive bureaucracy, have fallen short, and his administration has done little to partner with those working to expose it.

Two weeks ago you told us that fraud claims were “ridiculous” and that there were “no missing homelessness funds.” I have the receipts: https://t.co/9OGQTgwLIr pic.twitter.com/v2hAeOtIwY — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 10, 2026

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Nick Shirley, an independent journalist and YouTuber, has begun to devote his career to exposing fraud after exposing a childcare fraud scheme in Minnesota. But after exposing alleged hospice fraud in California, Newsom and other state officials chose not to confirm, deny, or even investigate his findings.

You tried to paint me as a pervert for exposing fraud, and as a result radical leftists started trying to dox me and send death threats, wanting to kill me.



Now you are taking credit for “leading the charge” on the fraud. Are you serious?



You are the fraud. https://t.co/6pkaJcNi6Y — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) April 10, 2026

Hahaha he offered to partner to fight it?



This is what you did to me for exposing fraud.



I’d gladly invite Governor Newscam if he would like to come next investigation.



Why don’t we start by taking a walk on the high speed rail tracks to explain where the billions have gone? pic.twitter.com/xJprBhrx7j — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) April 10, 2026

Leading gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton has also allegedly exposed billions in fraud.

$434 BILLION in TAXPAYER FRAUD under Gavin Newsom's watch over the last FIVE YEARS—exposed by our CalDOGE analysis!



Democrats' reckless spending and ZERO accountability are BANKRUPTING California while hardworking families PAY THE PRICE!



ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Time for positive,… pic.twitter.com/khrZLLwLQa — Steve Hilton For Governor (@TeamSteveHilton) March 14, 2026

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And so has Rufo.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Gavin Newsom is funneling taxpayer money into his political support base through a FRAUD PROGRAM



Newsom gives $30B in taxpayer funds to "in home caregivers," a program with huge numbers of fraud



In home care providers give $150M to LABOR UNIONS every single year:… pic.twitter.com/CfVFO7kPCU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 9, 2026

And yet the pattern remains the same. Newsom’s administration has largely ignored outside investigations, opting instead to launch its own efforts while paying little attention to those already exposing fraud, and still taking creidt for leading the charge against fraud.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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