Trump Is the First President of the 21st Century to Position The US to Dominate the World for Generations

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) and candidate for Texas Attorney General declared in a Wednesday interview that President Trump is the first president in his lifetime, after Ronald Reagan, to lay the groundwork for American global dominance for generations to come.

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He praised Trump for restoring U.S. strength worldwide and preventing foreign adversaries like Russia and China from expanding their influence.

Rep. Chip Roy Declares Trump Is the FIRST President in his Lifetime to Set America up to Dominate the World for Centuries 🇺🇸



He's restoring U.S. power in our own hemisphere while strategically engaging with the rest of the world.



"The president is resetting the stage, giving… pic.twitter.com/L4JT0YRrFE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2026

"And that's actually what I want to take one second to say. How many times in your life have you recognized, as I do, how often we talk about China looks in terms of centuries, right? We look in terms of years," Rep. Roy said. "President Trump is the first president, certainly in my lifetime, that I can think of. You can go back to Reagan and the wall and so forth in the Soviet Union, but President Trump is looking literally decades and hundreds of years down the road about how we structure the United States for geopolitical dominance going forward, restoring our strength in the Western Hemisphere while engaging around the other side of the globe in a way that is actually strategic instead of full-headed."

"I heard in your monologue a little bit earlier, I heard you say what I've been saying. I'm not interested in forever wars. I had my own kind of concerns about are we engaging and how are we in Iran," he continued. "I've shared those concerns with the White House. While I've been very vocally supporting what I believe was the president's vision for knocking out some of their capabilities, taking out their evil leaders, putting pressure on them to then reset the global stage economically on the oil and gas front, which is a critical component of this."

He went on to emphasize the strategic importance of critical energy supplies such as oil. While it has become a running joke online that the U.S. only goes to war for oil, Rep. Roy stressed that energy is essential for national prosperity, higher life expectancy, and virtually every aspect of American life.

"The left will always side-eye and go, oh, it's always about oil. Well, look, energy is critical, as you laid out, to the future of mankind," Rep. Roy added. "It is central to our ability to live free, to be able to have prosperity. It has increased life expectancy, has made our life immeasurably better. You got to have available abundant energy. That's what controls our destiny, frankly. The president is resetting the stage, giving us more power, taking power away from China and Russia."

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The representative went on to argue that U.S. operations from Iran to Venezuela are all connected. Not only do they re-establish American dominance in the world, they prevent critical oil supplies for Russia and China who have since been put on notice that the United States is no longer playing nice.

This is peace through strength.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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