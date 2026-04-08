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Oil Prices Crash, Dow Soars After Trump and Iran Agree to a Two-Week Ceasefire

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 08, 2026 11:00 AM
Oil Prices Crash, Dow Soars After Trump and Iran Agree to a Two-Week Ceasefire
AP Photo/Horst Faas

Oil prices are plunging and are continuing to fall since President Trump announced the start of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, putting a halt to Operation Epic Fury.

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Within the first four hours alone, prices dropped more than 12 percent, with some now down over 15 percent, as The Wall Street Journal reports they are on track for their steepest decline since the COVID-era collapse.

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Ships have also begun moving through the Strait of Hormuz, as Americans could soon see gas prices start to fall.

The stock market has also rebounded as the Dow has jumped over 1000 points since Tuesday.

The good news remains tentative as reports have already emerged that ceasefire violations have occurred, exposing how fragile the pause in fighting still is. Iran allegedly hammered Israel with a barrage of missiles Tuesday after the ceasefire was called, and Iran is accusing the UAE and others of attacking them.

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This comes as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned during a Wednesday press conference that if Iran violates the ceasefire, U.S. forces are prepared to resume strikes on Iranian targets at a moment’s notice.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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