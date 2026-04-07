Steve Hilton Fires Back: Trump Endorsement Strengthens, Not Hurts, Republican Chances in California

Leading California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is pushing back on claims that President Trump’s endorsement could hurt Republican chances of securing both top spots in November’s general election.

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So far, Hilton and fellow GOP contender Chad Bianco have maintained first and third place, despite a crowded field of eight Democratic candidates. But as Hilton argued, the chances that even one Republican would make it to the general election were slim to none, so the hope that two might advance was always overly ambitious.

Now, with President Trump’s endorsement, the Golden State's Republicans will hopefully coalesce around Hilton, bolstering his chances of making it to the general election in November.

"Doesn't the Trump endorsement ruin the chance of two Republicans in the top two?"



That was ALWAYS a fantasy. The Democrat machine would never just surrender California. The real risk was two DEMOCRATS in the top two.



The only way to avoid that disaster is to get behind the… pic.twitter.com/vBf3odwvsT — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) April 6, 2026

"Doesn't the Trump endorsement ruin the chance of two Republicans in the top two?" Hilton was asked on Fox News.

"No, because that scenario of two Republicans, I've been saying this for months, was always a fantasy," Hilton replied. "The idea that the Democrat machine in California was just going to hand over the state to two Republicans was never serious. In fact, you saw in some of the reactions today from Democrat insiders a sense of relief on this front that they said, well, we no longer will have to spend, this is a quote, tens of millions of dollars, elevating one of the Republicans to make sure that we fight a Republican."

"The machine, the unions, the teacher unions, all these people, they are not going to allow that to happen," he said. "It was never, never going to happen. What was more likely was that actually, because you've got the machine pushing up, looks like it's going to be Eric Swalwell, and you've got Tom Steyer, the billionaire, with unlimited money, you might have had two Democrats in the top two and then therefore no chance of change."

"So this really helps make sure that we have a Republican in the top two," he added. "That's why it's very good news for everyone."

On Monday, President Trump officially endorsed Steve Hilton for California governor. Critics argue that the endorsement could backfire, as some Golden State independents and even certain Republicans might view Trump’s support as a reason to avoid voting for Hilton, potentially making him appear less appealing as a candidate. Some have even argued that the president should have stayed out of the race entirely.

🚨 Pres. Trump endorses Steve Hilton over Riverside Co Sheriff Chad Bianco in CA’s Governors race.



The conventional wisdom among strategists has been that a Trump endorsement would make it harder for both Hilton & Bianco make the top 2, which would have guaranteed a GOP Gov. pic.twitter.com/9rUdgGEYhi — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) April 6, 2026

"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

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🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: President Trump has endorsed Steve Hilton (R) for GOVERNOR of California



Hilton is running on destroying Gavin Newsom's fraud and undoing the failure!



"Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal… pic.twitter.com/vdqToS7VAs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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