President Trump Doubles Down on His Deadline For Iran: '8 PM is Happening'

Iran Cuts Off All Communication With US as Trump's Deadline Looms
Iran Cuts Off All Communication With US as Trump's Deadline Looms
New Business Steps Up After LGBTQ Club Bows to Pressure Over Iryna Zarutska Mural
New Business Steps Up After LGBTQ Club Bows to Pressure Over Iryna Zarutska...
Here's What Voters are Most Concerned About Heading Into the Midterms
Here's What Voters are Most Concerned About Heading Into the Midterms
Scott Jennings Reminds Us There's No Moral Equivalence Between Iran and the U.S.
Scott Jennings Reminds Us There's No Moral Equivalence Between Iran and the U.S.
Did Wisconsin's Liberal Supreme Court Candidate Just Violate Electioneering Laws?
Did Wisconsin's Liberal Supreme Court Candidate Just Violate Electioneering Laws?
Antisemitic Activism Is on the Rise in America's Public Schools
Antisemitic Activism Is on the Rise in America's Public Schools
DOJ to Probe Mamdani's 'Fishy' Racial Equity Plan
DOJ to Probe Mamdani's 'Fishy' Racial Equity Plan
The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the Consequences
The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the...
VIP
Why Are Wisconsin Democrats Defending This Islamic Terrorist?
Why Are Wisconsin Democrats Defending This Islamic Terrorist?
Boston Sent a Social Worker to Deal With a Violent Situation and It Went Exactly As You'd Expect
Boston Sent a Social Worker to Deal With a Violent Situation and It...
If I Were Them… I’d Just Do What He Says
If I Were Them… I’d Just Do What He Says
Don't Worry Guys, This Dem Rep. Says He Can End The Iran War in Three Easy Steps
Don't Worry Guys, This Dem Rep. Says He Can End The Iran War...
Iran Deploys Human Shields Including Children to Key Infrastructure Ahead of US Strikes
Iran Deploys Human Shields Including Children to Key Infrastructure Ahead of US Strikes
President Trump and Marco Rubio Move to Revoke The Visas of Iranian Elites Living in The US
President Trump and Marco Rubio Move to Revoke The Visas of Iranian Elites...
Tipsheet

President Trump Doubles Down on His Deadline For Iran: '8 PM is Happening'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 07, 2026 1:00 PM
President Trump Doubles Down on His Deadline For Iran: '8 PM is Happening'
The White House

President Trump is doubling down on his deadline for Iran, warning that he will unleash hell on the country at 8 p.m. Tuesday if a deal to end the war is not reached. 

Advertisement

Speaking with Fox News’ Bret Baier, he declined to put odds on whether the Iranian regime would come to the negotiating table before the deadline, signaling little hope that Tehran is willing to negotiate.

"But I just got off the phone with the president and and he called and I said listen, if you were to put odds on it, what were the odds that this is going to end up being a negotiated deal," Bair said, Tuesday. "He said he wasn't gonna put odds on it, but he said 8 p.m. is happening. That's what he said. He said it is, if we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen. 

Recommended

The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the Consequences Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"He's sticking to that at this point. He said if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete that could change, but at this hour, he didn't want to put odds on it," he continued. "But he said it is moving forward with the plans that we have. That's a huge deal, and obviously we all think that it's a thing that he's putting out there to say, 'Don't do this.' He says he doesn't want to do it, but he is, at this hour, sticking to it and saying it might be likely if they don't come to the table."

President Trump in a post on Truth Social, Tuesday, wrote:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Advertisement

This comes as the Iranian government, in a last-ditch attempt to thwart the president's plans, has deployed human shields, including children, to key infrastructure to try to deter an attack.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the Consequences Amy Curtis
Did Wisconsin's Liberal Supreme Court Candidate Just Violate Electioneering Laws? Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Reminds Us There's No Moral Equivalence Between Iran and the U.S. Amy Curtis
Boston Sent a Social Worker to Deal With a Violent Situation and It Went Exactly As You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Sec. Markwayne Mullin's Newest Proposal Should Have the Left Terrified Joseph Chalfant
DOJ to Probe Mamdani's 'Fishy' Racial Equity Plan Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the Consequences Amy Curtis
Advertisement