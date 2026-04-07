President Trump Doubles Down on His Deadline For Iran: '8 PM is Happening'

President Trump is doubling down on his deadline for Iran, warning that he will unleash hell on the country at 8 p.m. Tuesday if a deal to end the war is not reached.

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President Trump CONFIRMS that Tuesday at 8 PM is the final deadline for Iran. pic.twitter.com/HvUs0V2gWQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2026

Speaking with Fox News’ Bret Baier, he declined to put odds on whether the Iranian regime would come to the negotiating table before the deadline, signaling little hope that Tehran is willing to negotiate.

🚨 BREAKING: Bret Baier: "I just got off the phone with the president. He called. He said '8pm is happening. If we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen.' He's sticking to that at this point." pic.twitter.com/r8bEZbndQK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2026

"But I just got off the phone with the president and and he called and I said listen, if you were to put odds on it, what were the odds that this is going to end up being a negotiated deal," Bair said, Tuesday. "He said he wasn't gonna put odds on it, but he said 8 p.m. is happening. That's what he said. He said it is, if we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen.

"He's sticking to that at this point. He said if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete that could change, but at this hour, he didn't want to put odds on it," he continued. "But he said it is moving forward with the plans that we have. That's a huge deal, and obviously we all think that it's a thing that he's putting out there to say, 'Don't do this.' He says he doesn't want to do it, but he is, at this hour, sticking to it and saying it might be likely if they don't come to the table."

President Trump in a post on Truth Social, Tuesday, wrote:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

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This comes as the Iranian government, in a last-ditch attempt to thwart the president's plans, has deployed human shields, including children, to key infrastructure to try to deter an attack.

🚨 BREAKING: Iran is now forming HUMAN CHAINS in front of a power plant in Kazerun in a bid to dissuade President Trump’s strikes come 8PM



They even invited children to attend.



This is evil and disgusting. Iran views their people as meat shields! pic.twitter.com/44N4tMhOQZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 7, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The regime has flooded the White Bridge with a human chain OF CHILDREN in Ahvaz, Iran to send a message to President Trump



THERE ARE CHILDREN HERE



Those kids have NO IDEA what they are doing or why



Further proof the regime needs obliteration pic.twitter.com/7B96Oo5VVS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 7, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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