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Tipsheet

Jamie Dimon: Winning in Iran Matters More Than What Happens to the Market

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 31, 2026 11:30 AM
Jamie Dimon: Winning in Iran Matters More Than What Happens to the Market
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the success of Operation Epic Fury matters far more than the current market reactions to it, as those opposed to the military operation have consistently pointed to the market as a primary concern. He added that markets will remain uneasy until the operation concludes, as is typical of warfare, and emphasized that eliminating the threat posed by Iran is the greater priority.

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"I think the market, you know, like the markets are unpredictable, and it's hard for me to tell you exactly what, but I think they're just looking at: is there a chance something can go wrong?" Dimon said. "Now, we should all hope nothing goes wrong. We should all hope that these bad people are, you know, that we win this thing and clean up the Straits and that Iran is no longer a threat to everybody."

"But there, you know, the market will be concerned until it's over. But I think it's very important. It's much more important that this be successfully completed than what the market does," he added.

"And that sounds like with the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states are saying, finish this off the right way," Fox News' Brian Kilmeade said. "They see the urgency here. Do you?"

"Yes. I mean, I hear some people say, you know, they weren't an imminent threat," Dimon replied. "You know, a threat means I'm threatening you. I might do something bad. These people have been doing something bad for 47 years. They've been killing people. They've been killing Americans. They funded that terrible Hamas thing. Several Americans were killed on October 7th."

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IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OPERATION EPIC FURY

"They've been threatening people," he continued. "I think people are surprised to find out that a ballistic missile can go 3000 miles. These are bad people, and they needed to be stopped."

This comes as others, like Kevin O’Leary, have predicted that a successful operation in Iran could deliver significant economic benefits. He argued it could mean keeping the Strait of Hormuz open “in perpetuity” and stabilizing the Middle East, potentially unlocking what he called “the fastest-growing part of Earth” to global trade markets.

In other words, while market reactions matter, they do not outweigh the justification for the operation or the potential economic gains that could follow its success.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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