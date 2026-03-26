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Kevin O’Leary Drops a Bold 90-Day Forecast for the Middle East

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 26, 2026 11:30 AM
Kevin O’Leary Drops a Bold 90-Day Forecast for the Middle East
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Kevin O’Leary outlined what he believes the next 90 days could hold for the Middle East, not in terms of the war itself, but in how the region may evolve economically. He predicted the Strait of Hormuz will remain open “in perpetuity,” bringing greater stability and, in turn, opening up what he called “the fastest-growing part of Earth" and its markets to the rest of the globe.

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This could be "really good for everybody because that's a lot more trade into Asia," O'Leary said.

"That's the hub. UAE is the hub of trade for that whole region. That'll be a great outcome for investors like me. And I don't want to make light of the war. I keep saying that, but I'm thinking ahead 90 days here, and I'm liking what I see," he continued. "Not the war. I keep saying that. I don't need the headaches on social media, but you know what I'm saying in terms of long-term vision. Third, which I find really, really intriguing, is no matter what happens, no enriched uranium. That's got to be found and taken out of the country. That'll be part of the deal."

"Hormuz will be open in perpetuity. We've got 22 nations talking about supporting that financially. That's just like the Suez or Panama Canal. Great for the region. It's a game-changer in the sense that all of a sudden, you have stability in the fastest-growing part of the Earth," Mr. Wonderful added. "It's very, very bullish for world markets. And again, I preface it, I don't like war, but you got to let this play out because the big vision here is to finally stop this problem we've had for 60 years. And I really like that outcome."

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Related:

IRAN TRADE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OPERATION EPIC FURY

This comes as panicans across the political spectrum have focused on potential economic fallout for the United States, particularly after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, a passage that carries roughly 20–30 percent of the world’s seaborne oil each day. That alarm has persisted despite the relatively short duration of the conflict, as others more aligned with the president urge the country to let the Trump administration have more time to see Operation Epic Fury through.

The administration is likely to align with O’Leary’s outlook, that the economic, and even geopolitical, consequences of the operation could ultimately yield positive results over the next 90 days.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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