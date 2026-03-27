FBI Director Kash Patel's Email Was Breached by Iranian Hackers

Watch This NJ Lawmaker Cut Through Gov. Sherill's Anti-ICE Law Like a Blowtorch Through Butter
Watch This NJ Lawmaker Cut Through Gov. Sherill's Anti-ICE Law Like a Blowtorch...
Dems' Hope for Mayhem With ICE Agents at the Airports Has Blown Up in Their Faces
Dems' Hope for Mayhem With ICE Agents at the Airports Has Blown Up...
Watch What Happens When CNN Learns Trump Is Signing an Order Permitting DHS to Pay TSA Agents
Watch What Happens When CNN Learns Trump Is Signing an Order Permitting DHS...
Will This Latest Move By Treasury Trigger Libs? I Think There's a Good Chance
Will This Latest Move By Treasury Trigger Libs? I Think There's a Good...
Rep. Sheila Chefilus-McCormick Is in Deep Trouble After Ethics Committee Investigation
Rep. Sheila Chefilus-McCormick Is in Deep Trouble After Ethics Committee Investigation
Senate Agrees to Fund Everything but ICE
Senate Agrees to Fund Everything but ICE
SHOCK: Christian Girl Subjected to Daily Backpack Searches, Scolded for Sharing Her Faith in Jesus
SHOCK: Christian Girl Subjected to Daily Backpack Searches, Scolded for Sharing Her Faith...
Have the Remains of Famed Musketeer d'Artagnan Been Found?
Have the Remains of Famed Musketeer d'Artagnan Been Found?
Vince Vaughn Knows Exactly Why Late-Night Television Is Failing
Vince Vaughn Knows Exactly Why Late-Night Television Is Failing
VIP
The Left Would Rather See the Iranian People Lose Than Let President Trump Win
The Left Would Rather See the Iranian People Lose Than Let President Trump...
Watch Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Have a Meltdown Over ICE in Airports
Watch Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Have a Meltdown Over ICE in Airports
Trump Was Asked About the Ayatollah’s Alleged Sexuality Again. His Answer Did Not Disappoint.
Trump Was Asked About the Ayatollah’s Alleged Sexuality Again. His Answer Did Not...
Fetterman: Democrats Obsess Over Gas Prices, War Powers but They 'Can’t Even Reopen Our Goddamn Airports'
Fetterman: Democrats Obsess Over Gas Prices, War Powers but They 'Can’t Even Reopen...
Senate Passes DHS Funding Bill...Without Funding for ICE, Only Partial Funding for CBP
Senate Passes DHS Funding Bill...Without Funding for ICE, Only Partial Funding for CBP
Tipsheet

FBI Director Kash Patel's Email Was Breached by Iranian Hackers

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 27, 2026 12:00 PM
FBI Director Kash Patel's Email Was Breached by Iranian Hackers
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

FBI Director Kash Patel's email was reportedly breached by Iranian hackers as they published photos and documents they say were taken directly from his inbox.

Advertisement

The group, called Handala Hack Team, lists Patel as a “successfully hacked victim” as DOJ officials have confirmed the breach.

From Newsweek:

Western cybersecurity researchers consider Handala to be one of several online personas used by Iranian government-linked cyberintelligence units. The group describes itself as a pro-Palestinian collective and has previously claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. companies.

The Gmail address the hackers say they accessed matches an address previously linked to Patel in older data breaches tracked by the dark web intelligence firm District 4 Labs. A sample of the material appears to include a mix of personal and work-related correspondence dating from 2010 to 2019. The scope of the breach and how the account was accessed were not immediately clear.

Recommended

This NHL Team Did Not Think Their Logo Change for Pride Night Through...and Paid Dearly for It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The FBI has yet to provide a statement.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This NHL Team Did Not Think Their Logo Change for Pride Night Through...and Paid Dearly for It Matt Vespa
Rep. Sheila Chefilus-McCormick Is in Deep Trouble After Ethics Committee Investigation Jeff Charles
Who Was Cesar Chavez — and Who Will He Become? Victor Davis Hanson
Watch What Happens When CNN Learns Trump Is Signing an Order Permitting DHS to Pay TSA Agents Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened to the Oklahoma City Trans Lawyer Who Had a Total Meltdown in Court Matt Vespa
Trump Was Asked About the Ayatollah’s Alleged Sexuality Again. His Answer Did Not Disappoint. Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This NHL Team Did Not Think Their Logo Change for Pride Night Through...and Paid Dearly for It Matt Vespa
Advertisement