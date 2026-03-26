Steve Witkoff Gives Updates on Iran Peace Talks, and Issues a Stern Warning

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff revealed how negotiations between Iran and the United States are going behind closed doors, as Operation Epic Fury nears its fourth week.

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Special Envoy Steve Witkoff just gave the Cabinet a rare inside look at behind-closed-door negotiations with Iran.



He closed with one of the most ominous lines yet to the regime:



“We have told Iran one last thing, DON’T miscalculate again.”



WITKOFF: “Against that backdrop and… pic.twitter.com/KEO4mjS9bX — Overton (@overton_news) March 26, 2026

"Against that backdrop and our compelling military successes in Epic Fury, we have had multiple reach-outs from the region and others who want to play a role in ending this conflict peacefully. I can report to you today that we have, along with your foreign policy team, presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal," Witkoff said. "This has been circulated through the Pakistani government, acting as the mediator, and this has resulted in strong and positive messaging and talks, as you just indicated to the press."

BREAKING: U.S PROPOSE 15 POINT PLAN TO IRAN TO END THE WAR



1. Removal of all sanctions on Iran.



2. US assistance in advancing and developing a civilian nuclear project (electricity generation).



3. Removal of the threat of sanctions being reimposed.



4. Iran’s nuclear programme… pic.twitter.com/3gibhT2G9m — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 24, 2026

Reports circulated that Iran had rejected the proposed plan, but the White House denied that claim.

Reporter: Iranian state TV has said that Iran has rejected the US 15-point plan to end the war. Have these talks hit a dead end?



Leavitt: They have not. Talks continue. The WH never confirmed that 15 point plan. pic.twitter.com/Ij38hFhHJT — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2026

Witkoff continued:

"But these are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and you have directed us to maintain confidentiality on the specific terms and not negotiate through the news media, as others do. I can say this," he said. "We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction, we have strong signs that this is a possibility, and if a deal happens, it will be great for the country of Iran, for the entire region, and the world at large."

"Your policy of Peace through Strength is the most effective tool for a diplomatic resolution here, just as this policy was an effective tool in each and every one of all of the other conflicts you settled in your first year. Iran is looking for an off-ramp following your powerful threat on Saturday," Witkoff told the president. "Your indications that you are willing to listen to peace proposals have been well received. You've instructed us that your preference is always peace, and that we should make that our priority. We have delivered that message, sir, along with the 15-points for peace.

"Finally, we have told Iran one last thing," he added. "Don't miscalculate again."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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