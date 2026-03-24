Scott Jennings Wrecks Miles Taylor in a Fiery Showdown Over Trump's Strategy in Iran

Scott Jennings clashed Monday with Miles Taylor, an author, political commentator, and former Trump administration official turned critic, over claims the White House is misrepresenting negotiations, obscuring the objectives of Operation Epic Fury, and funneling money to Iran as the campaign enters its third week.

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Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 07:23 AM EST 03.23.26



I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 23, 2026

🚨 JUST IN — REPORTER: Iran TV says you aren't telling the truth about ongoing negotiations!



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Well, they're going to have to get themselves better public relations people!" 🤣



"We have had very, very strong talks. We'll see where they lead. We have points,… pic.twitter.com/UmbUzaN34E — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026

Despite signals from the White House that it is seeking an off-ramp after decapitating Tehran’s leadership and severely degrading its military capabilities, Taylor questioned who officials could even be negotiating with and accused the administration of continually moving the goalposts as the operation unfolds.

LOL: @ScottJenningsKY's face when Miles Taylor claims he's actively participating in "high level conversations" with leaders of other countries was priceless. pic.twitter.com/iv93daeT7x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

Taylor then went on to claim that the act of lifting sanctions on Iranian oil, a move the Trump administration pursued in an effort to ease oil prices, was equivlent to the Obama administration gifting Iran $400 million on pallets, as part of it's nuclear deal with the regime.

"All three of us ragged on the Obama administration for giving cash to the Iranian regime to reach a nuclear deal. I think it was 400 million dollars in pallets," Taylor said. "What Donald Trump just did on lifting sanctions on Iranian oil is 10 times as much money. He's giving cash to our enemies."

"Do you think that the Ayatollah prefers his life under Obama or under Trump?" Jennings asked.

"The Ayatollah is dead," Taylor replied.

Yes, that's exactly the point.

Miles Taylor: What Trump just did is 10 times as bad as Obama giving pallets of cash to Iran!@ScottJenningsKY: Do you think the Ayatollah prefers his life under Obama, or under Trump?



Miles Taylor: Uh, the Ayatollah is deal.@ScottJenningsKY: There you go!



Perfect 🤌 pic.twitter.com/h8cJeXotl3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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