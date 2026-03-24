Scott Jennings Wrecks Miles Taylor in a Fiery Showdown Over Trump's Strategy in Iran

Here's What Ron DeSantis Said When Asked Whether He Will Run for President In 2028
Here's What Ron DeSantis Said When Asked Whether He Will Run for President...
Police Slap Fake Drug Charge on Man After He Tried to Report Them – Now the City Will Pay
Police Slap Fake Drug Charge on Man After He Tried to Report Them...
Radical Lefty Streamer Hasan Piker Joining MI Democrat Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed at Campaign Event
Radical Lefty Streamer Hasan Piker Joining MI Democrat Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed at...
Katie Pavlich Grills Democrat Over Sanctuary Policies After Chicago Murder
Katie Pavlich Grills Democrat Over Sanctuary Policies After Chicago Murder
Sen. Kennedy Hammers Schumer, Democrats Over Shutdown
Sen. Kennedy Hammers Schumer, Democrats Over Shutdown
Delta Suspends Stand-Alone Service for Congress Until TSA Is Fully Funded
Delta Suspends Stand-Alone Service for Congress Until TSA Is Fully Funded
NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Visits Mosque Run by a Radical Imam With Troubling Ties to Hamas
NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Visits Mosque Run by a Radical Imam With Troubling...
Here's Why the Venezuelan Illegal Immigrant Who Killed a College Student Missed His Court Appearance
Here's Why the Venezuelan Illegal Immigrant Who Killed a College Student Missed His...
The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Plan to Persecute ICE Agents If They Retake Power
The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Plan to Persecute...
VIP
These Brave Dogs Are Moving the Internet to Tears
These Brave Dogs Are Moving the Internet to Tears
Election Day Means… Election Day
Election Day Means… Election Day
VIP
Gun Rights Advocate Sues New Jersey Over 'Denied' Public Records
Gun Rights Advocate Sues New Jersey Over 'Denied' Public Records
Republican Senate Candidate John Sununu Could Win in New Hampshire According to a New Poll
Republican Senate Candidate John Sununu Could Win in New Hampshire According to a...
Judge Rejects Bid to Kick Eric Swalwell Off the California Governor Ballot
Judge Rejects Bid to Kick Eric Swalwell Off the California Governor Ballot
Trump Unloads on Joe Kent Over His Resignation As He Makes Clear He Isn't Happy Being Stabbed in the Back
Trump Unloads on Joe Kent Over His Resignation As He Makes Clear He...
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Wrecks Miles Taylor in a Fiery Showdown Over Trump's Strategy in Iran

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 24, 2026 11:00 AM
Scott Jennings Wrecks Miles Taylor in a Fiery Showdown Over Trump's Strategy in Iran
Business Wire

Scott Jennings clashed Monday with Miles Taylor, an author, political commentator, and former Trump administration official turned critic, over claims the White House is misrepresenting negotiations, obscuring the objectives of Operation Epic Fury, and funneling money to Iran as the campaign enters its third week. 

Advertisement

Despite signals from the White House that it is seeking an off-ramp after decapitating Tehran’s leadership and severely degrading its military capabilities, Taylor questioned who officials could even be negotiating with and accused the administration of continually moving the goalposts as the operation unfolds.

Taylor then went on to claim that the act of lifting sanctions on Iranian oil, a move the Trump administration pursued in an effort to ease oil prices, was equivlent to the Obama administration gifting Iran $400 million on pallets, as part of it's nuclear deal with the regime.

Recommended

The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Plan to Persecute ICE Agents If They Retake Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL OPERATION EPIC FURY

"All three of us ragged on the Obama administration for giving cash to the Iranian regime to reach a nuclear deal. I think it was 400 million dollars in pallets," Taylor said. "What Donald Trump just did on lifting sanctions on Iranian oil is 10 times as much money. He's giving cash to our enemies."

"Do you think that the Ayatollah prefers his life under Obama or under Trump?" Jennings asked.

"The Ayatollah is dead," Taylor replied.

Yes, that's exactly the point.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Plan to Persecute ICE Agents If They Retake Power Amy Curtis
Katie Pavlich Grills Democrat Over Sanctuary Policies After Chicago Murder Amy Curtis
Sen. Kennedy Hammers Schumer, Democrats Over Shutdown Amy Curtis
Delta Suspends Stand-Alone Service for Congress Until TSA Is Fully Funded Amy Curtis
Liberal Supreme Court Justice Got Smacked Down During Arguments Over Mail-in Ballots Matt Vespa
Here's What Ron DeSantis Said When Asked Whether He Will Run for President In 2028 Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Plan to Persecute ICE Agents If They Retake Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement