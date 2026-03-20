Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already
Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already
This State Might Soon Require Police to Check Immigration Status After Arrests
This State Might Soon Require Police to Check Immigration Status After Arrests
Momentous Abortion Defunding Victory Against Planned Parenthood
Momentous Abortion Defunding Victory Against Planned Parenthood
Chuck Norris Is Dead, So You Already Know How the Left Is Reacting
Chuck Norris Is Dead, So You Already Know How the Left Is Reacting
Iran's Kharg Island Is Looking More Like a Target
Iran's Kharg Island Is Looking More Like a Target
This Is How Democrats Will Take Revenge on Trump If They Win the Midterms
This Is How Democrats Will Take Revenge on Trump If They Win the...
Jillian Michaels Destroyed a Body Positivity Activist With Science
Jillian Michaels Destroyed a Body Positivity Activist With Science
CBS News Radio Is Signing Off for Good
CBS News Radio Is Signing Off for Good
Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin Is Still Blocking DHS Funding
Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin Is Still Blocking DHS Funding
VIP
As Iran Executes More Protesters, the 'Genocide' Left's Silence Is Deafening
As Iran Executes More Protesters, the 'Genocide' Left's Silence Is Deafening
The Naked Emperor of Election Integrity
The Naked Emperor of Election Integrity
Victor Davis Hanson Compares President Trump to Winston Churchill As He Faces the Threat of Iran
Victor Davis Hanson Compares President Trump to Winston Churchill As He Faces the...
Netanyahu Responds to Allegations That Israel Forced Trump's Hand in Launching Operation Epic Fury
Netanyahu Responds to Allegations That Israel Forced Trump's Hand in Launching Operation E...
Democrats Likely Won’t Vote for Delilah’s Law. Here’s Why They Undeniably Should.
Democrats Likely Won’t Vote for Delilah’s Law. Here’s Why They Undeniably Should.
Tipsheet

Democrat Is Shocked to Learn CA Bans Voter ID Requirements

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 20, 2026 12:00 PM
Democrat Is Shocked to Learn CA Bans Voter ID Requirements
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

In a conversation with Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA), a Democrat, and ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith was shocked to learn that not only does the state of California not have any voter ID requirements for its elections, but it has even barred counties from imposing their own ID rules.

Advertisement

"I think the fact that we don't have voter ID in places like California is extremely unusual in democracies across the globe," Kiley said. "There's maybe like two or three democracies in the world that don't have it. This is just kind of like a administrative requirement in a well-functioning democracy. So I think we should just have it. We should get this out and move on with our lives. It shouldn't be a big controversial issue."

"It's excuse me for being so ignorant, this is definitely my last question," Smith replied. "What do you mean you don't have voter ID in California. Could you please elaborate specifically on that for my audience that may not know?"

"Yeah, California does not have voter ID," Rep. Kiley replied. "You don't need to present it to register. You don't need to present it to vote. As a matter of fact, the past, the state passed a law forbidding voter ID so, so cities, counties... "

"Forbidding?!" Smith exclaimed.

"They're not allowed to under state law."

"What, when did that happen?!"

"A couple of years ago? Because I think it was Orange County. They wanted to have their own requirements of the state passed a law saying, no, you're not allowed to you," Kiley said. "Voter ID is not only not required. It is actively forbidden."

Recommended

Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTER ID

In 2024, California Democrats passed a law prohibiting local governments from requiring voters to show ID at polling places. The bill directly targeted Huntington Beach’s Measure A, a March 2024 ballot initiative which was approved 53 percent to 47 percent and sought to mandate ID for municipal elections. 

Currently, California remains one of 14 states without a statewide voter ID requirement.

"That's why the SAVE Act been proposed right there, the state of California," Smith exclaimed. "That's what the Republicans is going to lean on as an excuse to definitely push forth the SAVE Act right there, right there! I can't believe it. I didn't even know that, sir. I'm embarrassed to admit."

"There's a lot of crazy things going on in California, but I think, you know, you are seeing a return to sanity in some ways," Rep. Kiley said. "And I see it in Democrats, Republicans, and independents in California. Who are saying, you know, we need to do some things differently in this state."

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already Matt Vespa
Jillian Michaels Destroyed a Body Positivity Activist With Science Amy Curtis
Chuck Norris Is Dead, So You Already Know How the Left Is Reacting Jeff Charles
Japan's Prime Minister Saw Joe Biden's Pic on Trump's Wall of Fame. Her Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Iran's Kharg Island Is Looking More Like a Target Jeff Charles
This State Might Soon Require Police to Check Immigration Status After Arrests Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already Matt Vespa
Advertisement