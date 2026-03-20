Democrat Is Shocked to Learn CA Bans Voter ID Requirements

In a conversation with Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA), a Democrat, and ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith was shocked to learn that not only does the state of California not have any voter ID requirements for its elections, but it has even barred counties from imposing their own ID rules.

Advertisement

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith *STUNNED* when California Rep. Kevin Kiley informs him his state bans voter ID requirements🤯



"Hold on ... WHAT!? When did that happen!? ... I can't believe it! ... Lord have mercy. You can't make this up."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/xa1mVXeWqq — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 19, 2026

"I think the fact that we don't have voter ID in places like California is extremely unusual in democracies across the globe," Kiley said. "There's maybe like two or three democracies in the world that don't have it. This is just kind of like a administrative requirement in a well-functioning democracy. So I think we should just have it. We should get this out and move on with our lives. It shouldn't be a big controversial issue."

"It's excuse me for being so ignorant, this is definitely my last question," Smith replied. "What do you mean you don't have voter ID in California. Could you please elaborate specifically on that for my audience that may not know?"

"Yeah, California does not have voter ID," Rep. Kiley replied. "You don't need to present it to register. You don't need to present it to vote. As a matter of fact, the past, the state passed a law forbidding voter ID so, so cities, counties... "

"Forbidding?!" Smith exclaimed.

"They're not allowed to under state law."

"What, when did that happen?!"

"A couple of years ago? Because I think it was Orange County. They wanted to have their own requirements of the state passed a law saying, no, you're not allowed to you," Kiley said. "Voter ID is not only not required. It is actively forbidden."

In 2024, California Democrats passed a law prohibiting local governments from requiring voters to show ID at polling places. The bill directly targeted Huntington Beach’s Measure A, a March 2024 ballot initiative which was approved 53 percent to 47 percent and sought to mandate ID for municipal elections.

Currently, California remains one of 14 states without a statewide voter ID requirement.

"That's why the SAVE Act been proposed right there, the state of California," Smith exclaimed. "That's what the Republicans is going to lean on as an excuse to definitely push forth the SAVE Act right there, right there! I can't believe it. I didn't even know that, sir. I'm embarrassed to admit."

"There's a lot of crazy things going on in California, but I think, you know, you are seeing a return to sanity in some ways," Rep. Kiley said. "And I see it in Democrats, Republicans, and independents in California. Who are saying, you know, we need to do some things differently in this state."

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.