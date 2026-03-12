Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid of This Loser’

Dmitri Bolt | March 12, 2026 1:30 PM
President Trump blasted Congressman Thomas Massie during a rally in Kentucky on Wednesday, calling him a “loser” and arguing that he is “disloyal to the United States of America.” 

"We gotta get rid of this loser," Trump said of Thomas Massie. "This guy is bad. He's disloyal to the Republican Party. He's disloyal to the people of Kentucky. And most importantly, he is disloyal to the United States of America. And he's gotta be voted out of office as soon as possible."

The president also used the moment to put Massie’s primary challenger on the platform, who criticized the congressman for sharing what he described as questionable points of agreement with The View.

“Thom Massie stands with the ladies of The View. Mr. President, we stand with you,” Gallrein said before beginning a chant of “USA.”

This comes after President Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday morning to blast Rep. Massie as the "worst Republican Congressman" in history.

"I predict that 'Representative' Thomas Massie will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman in the long and fabled history of the United States Congress, even worse than Crazy Liz Chaney, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, and Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown under stress!)," the president wrote. "They are all misfits and losers, but Massie, who is running against a great American Patriot in the Kentucky Primary, will hopefully lose BIG. I LOVE KENTUCKY!!! President DJT"

President Trump and Congressman Thomas Massie have been feuding as Massie has repeatedly broken with Republicans on several key votes central to the president’s agenda. He has not only frequently aligned with Democrats but has also criticized the president over the failure to release the Epstein files, accusing him of potentially covering up evidence of sexual abuse and other grave accusations, claims that have not materialized.

